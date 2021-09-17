After a resounding win over Cambridge-Isanti on Friday, Sept. 3, to open the 130th season of football, Team 130 came back to earth in an all-Northwest Suburban Conference game.
Elk River (1-1, 0-1) lost to Andover 28-13 on Friday, Sept. 10, at Husky Stadium at Andover High School.
Elks head coach Steve Hamilton said Andover played well in the first half.
“I don’t think we were ready,” Hamilton said. “[In] the second half, we responded well and a couple breaks…they hit a big play after we made it 14-10 and we fumbled the next snap, so it took all of the momentum away. I was proud of the second half, [but] the first half was ugly. We are a lot better than we did there.”
Andover took the lead at 8:11 of the first quarter when senior quarterback Connor Develice connected with senior tight end Ben Audette on a 14-yard pass. It was Audette’s first touchdown of the season. An extra-point attempt was unsuccessful, as the Huskies led 6-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Andover extended its lead to 14-0 when Develice found junior wide receiver Ben Kopetzki at 4:16 of the second quarter for an 8-yard touchdown reception. It was Kopetzki’s first touchdown reception of the season. Develice threw a successful two-point conversion pass to junior wide receiver Sam Musungu.
Elk River responded in the third quarter when junior running back P.J. Bono scored on a one-yard run for his second touchdown of the season. Senior kicker Rylen Keoraj made the extra point. Keoraj kicked a 27-yard field goal with 16 seconds left in the third quarter to make it 14-10 Andover. It was his first field goal of the season.
The Huskies had an answer for the Elks in the fourth quarter. Develice threw a 72-yard touchdown pass to Musungu at 10:44 of the quarter. It was Musungu’s first touchdown of the season. Senior kicker Aanon Peterson made the extra point, extending Andover’s lead to 21-10. Senior running back Cade Wheeler ran 18 yards for his fifth touchdown of the season at 9:45 of the quarter to make it 28-10. Keoraj kicked his second field goal of the season at 4:31 to make it 28-13, but it wasn’t enough.
Hamilton said Keoraj’s confidence should improve after kicking two field goals and an extra point.
“He traveled all over in the offseason to kicking camps,” Hamilton said. “He missed his first attempt at an extra-point this year. To hit those two field goals [and] his extra point…he feels good. It’s going to help him a lot down the road.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.