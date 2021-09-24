After losing 28-13 to Andover on Friday, Sept. 10, Team 130 flexed its offensive muscles in its home opener.
Elk River (2-1, 1-1) defeated Coon Rapids (blank) 68-33 on Friday, Sept. 17, at the Zimmerman High School football field. Jerry Schempf Field, which is undergoing renovations, may be ready for Team 130’s Friday, Oct. 15, home game against Alexandria.
Elks head coach Steve Hamilton said Elk River was an angry team because he thought it didn’t play its best game against Andover.
“It was a focus this week that we were going to come out and we were going to show up from the first snap and not wait until halftime,” Hamilton said. “Our guys did that.”
Elk River took the lead on its first possession of the game when junior running back P.J. Bono ran 50 yards for his third touchdown of the season. Junior running back Matthew Beaudry made it 8-0 when he ran in for a two-point conversion. Senior running back Dylan Rogers ran 53 yards for his third touchdown of the season later in the first quarter. A two-point conversion by Bono made it 16-0 Elks. Cardinals running back David Geebli cut Elk River’s lead to 16-6 when he ran 18 yards for his fourth touchdown of the season. A two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful, as Elk River carried an 18-6 lead into the second quarter.
The Elks broke away from the Cardinals in the second half, as Bono scored another pair of touchdowns, including a 96-yard kickoff return, holding to a commanding 47-13 lead at halftime.
In the third quarter, Elk River received rushing touchdowns from senior running backs Gavin Carlson, Nathan Carter and Tony Hanson while holding Coon Rapids to just one.
The Cardinals outscored the Elks 14-0 in the fourth quarter, but Elk River had already scored 68 points in the prior three quarters.
Bono said he had a nice, three-touchdown game after not having the greatest of games against Andover on Friday, Sept. 10.
“I made the right effort to play hard [and] get the W [and] get everybody in the game,” Bono said.
Other noteworthy offensive performances besides Bono’s include junior quarterback Cade Osterman, who ran for 32 yards and scored a touchdown on an 8-yard run in the first quarter. It was his second touchdown of the season. He also threw one two-point conversion pass and ran for two successful two-point conversions.
Defensively, senior defensive back Jack Sumstad and junior linebacker Myles Gordon had noteworthy performances. Sumstad had six tackles and was a part of eight team tackles, while Gordon had two tackles and four team tackles with one sack.
The Elk River student section made the 15-minute drive north to attend the game. Towards the end of the game, the students turned on their cell phone flashlights and acted as if they were in the middle of a rock concert. The students later came onto the field to celebrate with the team. However, they did not storm it.
Bono said it was meaningful to have the support of the Elk River student section on Friday night.
“Even though we’re not at our high school, it brought more energy to the team and made us play harder,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.