Paul Martin, member of 2002 and 2003 Minnesota Golden Gopher men's national championship-winning teams, to join Gophers coaching staff
17 years after playing his last game for the Gophers in 2003 and two years after he retired from the NHL in 2018, former University of Minnesota and NHL defenseman Paul Martin has been named an assistant coach for the Gophers this season. Martin was a member of the 2001-02 and 2002-03 Golden Gophers Frozen Four-winning teams. Martin played in the NHL from 2003-2018. He played in 870 regular-season games for three teams: the New Jersey Devils, Pittsburgh Penguins and San Jose Sharks. In 2015-16 as a member of the San Jose Sharks, he played in the 2016 Stanley Cup Final. However, the Sharks lost the 2016 Stanley Cup Final to the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games. Martin played 14 games in 2017-18, his final NHL season, for the Sharks. He played in three Winter Olympic games for Team USA (2006, 2010 and 2014) winning a silver medal in the 2010 Winter Olympic Games in Vancouver.
Martin, an Elk River native, is a 2000 alumnus of Elk River High School. In 2017, he created the Shine A Ligh7 Foundation to raise awareness and reduce the stigma of those affected by bullying, depression and mental health issues. Martin will coach the Gophers this season while completing his bachelor’s degree.
Elk River girls soccer can't pull of upset against No. 4 Champlin Park
Against the No. 4 team in Class 2A girls soccer, the Royals (3-1-1, 3-1-1) nearly pulled off an upset. However, after trailing twice during their match on Sept. 15, No. 4 Champlin Park (5-0-0, 5-0-0) clawed its way back to a 3-2 win.
Rogers led twice during the first half but couldn’t carry momentum into the second half. Junior midfielder Izzy Smith opened the scoring for the Royals at the 12-minute mark of the first half with her sixth goal of the season. Senior defender Lili Wade earned an assist, which was her first of the season.
The Rebels tied the game at the 25:22 mark of the second half. Champlin Park sophomore forward Kylie Scott scored her first goal of the season. Senior midfielder Megan Carlson was credited with her sixth assist of the season.
Rogers retook the lead when forward Lauren Carroll scored her fifth goal of the season at the 30:28 mark of the first half. Senior midfielder Izzy Quintavalle registered her first assist of the season. However, Champlin Park responded again when sophomore midfielder Paige Kalal scored her fourth goal of the season. Rebels senior forward Maille Mathis scored her ninth goal of the season at the 67:22 mark of the match to give Champlin Park the victory.
After a road match against Osseo (1-3-1, 1-3-1) on Sept. 17, the Royals will begin a five-match homestand on Sept. 22 against No. 2 Centennial (5-0-0, 5-0-0) at 5 p.m. at Rogers High School. During the homestand, which runs through Oct. 1 with all matches at Rogers High School, Rogers also faces Blaine (4-0-1, 4-0-1), Andover (1-2-2, 1-2-2) and Coon Rapids (1-4-0, 1-4-0). The Royals will play Blaine on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m., Andover on Sept. 29 at 5 p.m. and Coon Rapids on Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.
Sting boys soccer posts back to back shutouts after season-opening loss
Spectrum (2-1-0, 2-0-0) defeated Eagle Ridge Academy (1-3-1, 1-1-1) 2-0 on Friday, Sept. 11 at Spectrum Athletic Complex in Elk River.
The Sting showed early ball control and a connecting pass from freshman Connor Bakken led to an early goal by senior Tommy Deboer. Spectrum added an insurance goal in the second half when Bakken put away a corner kick assisted by senior captain Dylan Smith. Senior goalkeeper Jacob DeMond stopped three shots on goal, earning his second consecutive shutout.
Spectrum defeated North Lakes Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at Hanifl Fields Athletic Park in in Hugo 6-0. Smith got Spectrum on the board early with one of his two first half goals. Entering the second half with a 4-0 lead, the Sting scored twice more to seal the win.
Other Sting goals came from Bakken, Deboer, Alex Frischholz and Judah Rogers. Demond and John Sweet split the goalkeeping duties. Demond and Sweet combined to stop four shots and shared the shutout.
The Sting were scheduled to face PACT (2-2-0, 2-1-0) on Friday, Sept. 18 at 4:15 p.m. at PACT Charter School in Ramsey.
Sting girls soccer opens 2020 with a draw against Mounds Park Academy
On Saturday, Aug. 29 the Sting (2-2-1, 1-2-0) played their its first match of the 2020 season at home against Mounds Park Academy (2-0-2, 1-0-0). The teams were evenly matched and ended with a final score of 1-1.
MPA scored first with a low shot just out of the reach of goalkeeper Sophie Brenteson. Senior captain Addie Westermeyer found the back of the net with a hard shot that was assisted by freshman Etta Glinsek. The Sting also had several good shots just wide of the goal.
"The girls played hard, but couldn't quite find the spot", head coach Dana Gibson said. "We had very strong play by some young new talent from freshman Maddie Fritel and sophomore Grace Beck. Also, excellent defense by eighth grader Ella Lynch and seventh grader Maggie Novotny”.
Spectrum was scheduled to visit Legacy Christian Academy on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 4:15 pm.
Elks swimming fall to Andover 93-88
After three straight virtual meets, the Elk River girls swimming team competed in its first in-person meet of the season against Andover on Sept. 15 at VandenBerge Middle School. The Huskies defeated the Elks 93-88.
Elk River freshman Gabrielle Odegard won two events. Odegard finished first in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:16.19 and finished first in the 100-yard freestyle varsity with a time of 57.48 seconds.
Elk River junior Zoey Johnson won the one-meter diving competition with a score of 185.80.
The Elks will face Maple Grove on Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. at Maple Grove Middle School.
