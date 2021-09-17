Spectrum girls cross country team wins Pine City Invitational; boys team finishes fourth
The Spectrum girls cross country team brought home their second consecutive trophy winning the Pine City Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 9. This follows winning the Princeton Invitational on Sept. 2.
Leading the girls for the Sting at Pine City were a pair of eighth graders: Hannah Boese (1st) and Hope Beck (2nd) followed by seniors Makayla Harmer (8th) and Becky Cerezo (12th). Rounding out the scoring for Spectrum was another 8th grader, Claire Edison (15th). A total of seven teams and 60 runners competed in the girls race.
"It was exciting to see Hannah win her first varsity race", said coach Rick Peterson. "Hope was so strong down the homestretch. It's a unique blend to have only eighth grade girls and seniors together on the varsity team.
The boys team finished in fourth place out of 11 teams. Leading the Sting was senior captain Ethan Evans (4th) followed by freshman Xander Topel (5th) and Junior Jaden Nemeth (6th). Rounding out the scoring for Spectrum was Freshman JB Kolby (27) and Junior Domanic Dick (35th) .
The boys had excellent pack-running up front,” Peterson said. “Our key for competitive improvement as a team will be to try to tighten up the gap after the third runner. I'm proud of our team.”
Spectrum volleyball beats North Lakes Academy 3-0
Spectrum hosted North Lakes Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 14. The Sting won 3-0 with set scores of 25-9, 25-7 and 25-18.
"This was a great team win for us", head coach Erika Kelly said. "We were able to play our entire roster which was a lot of fun. Our fans were loud and helped to make the gym an even more exciting place to be."
Notable performances for the Sting included Carli Elrod and Kinsley Chapman each contributed six aces on the night. Chapman didn't miss a serve out of 11 attempts. As a team, the Sting tallied 30 ace serves. Defensively, Jessica White notched nine kills on the night.
Sting girls soccer goes 0-1-1 in latest set of matches
Spectrum (3-2-1, 1-0-0) traveled to Esko for a non-conference match on Saturday, Sept. 11. It played hard in the first half and kept the score low against the eighth-ranked team in the state, but fell in the second half, losing 5-1. Sophomore Maddie Fritel scored the lone goal for the Sting.
On Tuesday, Sept. 14, the Sting returned home to face Mayer Lutheran. The teams were evenly matched and played to a 1-1 draw. Fritel once again scored the lone goal for Spectrum off a penalty kick.
Elks girls soccer loses to Centennial 2-0
With 15 minutes remaining in regulation, it seemed as if the Elks girls soccer team would end up tying Centennial on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at the Elk River YAC. Two late goals by Centennial changed all of that.
Elk River (4-3-0, 3-3-0) fell to Centennial (7-0-0, 6-0-0).
Elks head coach Brian Steuter said Centennial is an excellent team.
“Their skill on the ball is good,” Steuter said. “One of their big pieces is their ability to wear us down over time. Our girls played with a lot of great energy, persistence and togetherness. The big thing is over the series of 80 minutes, it’s hard to maintain that level of [fitness]. Centennial’s a quality team that was able to eventually find gaps and play through us. Both of their shots [goals] were quality shots on-goal. We would hope to have had a little bit more of the ball in order so we didn’t have to defend so much, but again, that’s a huge credit to a good team.”
Cougars senior midfielder Lauren Ahles and freshman midfielder Addison Wittenberg both scored goals while Wittenberg and freshman Isabella Sipe had an assist. Elks junior goalkeeper Breanna Bernardson made two saves in the loss.
Sting football stung by Providence Academy in home opener
A Minnesota Classic Athletic Association foe spoiled the Sting’s home opener on Thursday, Sept. 9.
Spectrum (0-2, 0-2) fell to Providence Academy 56-29 at Spectrum Athletic Complex in Elk River.
Sting head coach Seth Mills said depth was an issue on Thursday night.
“That’s the way it goes when you play teams with more of a pool [of talent],” Mills said. “Depth is going to be a concern. We lost our linebacker, [sophomore] Eli Orton, in the first quarter. That was a big loss. He’s probably our best defensive player. That affected the game plan on both O and D. We had to move some guys around in spots that weren’t their first spots, so that’s what it was, there. They [the Lions] are a dang good team and they executed well.”
After being tied 14-14 in the first quarter, Providence outscored Spectrum 28-0 in the second quarter and 14-0 in the third quarter before Spectrum junior running back Jairus Sorenson scored the only touchdown of the quarter to make it 56-29.
Mills said their are a lot of easy fixes that can be made in practice to improve.
“We’re not that far away [from success],” he said. “It’s encouraging to know that the things we need to fix aren’t hard things. They’re very simple, fundamental things.”
