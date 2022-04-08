Elks boys tennis opens 2022 season with trio of wins
The Elk River boys tennis team opened its 2022 season with three wins in one day, winning a quadrangular against Alexandria, Grand Rapids and Hibbing on Saturday, April 2, at the Elk River High School tennis courts.
The Elks defeated the Cardinals 5-2 and shut out both the Thunderhawks and the Bluejackets 7-0.
Leading the way for the Elks was co-captain Cullen Brown, who won all three of his matches.
“Cullen mixed up his shots and kept three good players off balance all day,” Elks head coach Randy Ronning said.
Returning all-state doubles junior Carson Haack also went 3-0, winning with three different partners.
Eighth grader Henry Boese was 3-0 as well, winning twice in singles and once in doubles with Haack as his partner.
Aaron Zoubek earned his first three career varsity wins, winning twice at No. 4 singles and once at No. 3 singles.
Michel Brunhober, a foreign exchange student from Germany, showed his immense value to the Elks, winning 36 out of 36 games. Jack Gangl and eighth grader Carter Fellows earned their first three career varsity wins, while sophomores Alex Kaelke and Isaac Sydow each won their 10th matches with the Elks.
“Experience helped notch both those wins,” Ronning said. “It was a good start to the new season.”
Holland named Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Golfer of the Week
Brady Holland, a 2021 graduate of Elk River High School, was named Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Golfer of the Week for the second week in a row. Holland, who golfs for Winona State University, finished 10th at the Mules Invitational Monday, April 4—Tuesday, April 5, at Mules National Golf Club in Warrensburg, Missouri. He shot a three-round score of 211 and finish one over par, tallying 11 birdies over three rounds. Holland and the Warriors will compete at the 2022 NSIC Championships Thursday, April 14—Saturday, April 16, in Blue Springs, Missouri.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.