Spectrum sophomore Molly Novotny runs the girls 5,000 meter race during the Section 5-2A championship meet held Thursday Oct. 15-Friday, Oct. 16 at Spring Brook Golf Course in Mora. Novotny finished fourth, finishing in 20:07 and qualified for the Class 2A state tournament. The Minnesota State High School League canceled all state cross country tournaments this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Novotny will be recognized as a participant.