Elk River coasted to a 103-68 win over Park Center on Thursday, Oct. 1 at VandenBerge Middle School. The Elks finished first in eight of the 12 varsity events, winning the first eight. It was a balanced night for the Elks. Of the eight events Elk River won, seven of them were individual races and one was a relay race. Excluding the relay race, seven different swimmers won races.
The Elks started the evening off by winning the 200-yard medley relay. The Elks ‘A’ relay team of freshmen Audrey Horner, Samantha Lemke and Gabrielle Odegard and junior Lucy Beecher finished in first place, hitting the wall in 2:09.07. Horner finished first in the 200-yard freestyle, finishing in 2:18.97.
Freshman Olivia Seward finished first in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:34.32. Sophomore Gracyn Schmitz finished first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 28.47. Junior Zoey Johnson finished first in the one-meter diving competition, receiving a score of 226.27.
Odegard finished first in the 100-yard butterfly, with a time of 1:07.50. Eighth grader Xarissa Newman finished first in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:06.89. Louder finished first in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:04.88. Park Center would win the last four events of the meet, but the Pirates couldn’t overcome their early defecit against the Elks.
What’s next
Elk River was scheduled to swim against Northwest Suburban Conference rival Rogers on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. at VandenBerge Middle School. Both the Elks and the Royals use VandenBerge Middle School’s pool as their home pool, but the meet on Oct. 8 is a Rogers home meet.
Seven Elk River girls tennis players receive Northwest Suburban Conference honors
Seven Elk River girls tennis players received Northwest Suburban Conference honors this season. Six players: Emma Anderson, Macy Hanson, Abby Johnson, Ava Nelson, Kate Perbix and Leah Skogquist-Berg were named All-Conference players for this season. Sophomore Paige Johnson was named an All-Conference Honorable player and missed the All-Conference cut by one point.
