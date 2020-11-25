Elks end 2020 volleyball season with comeback win over Blaine
In the curtailed 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Elk River will not get a chance to participate in the Class 3A state tournament as they did in 2019. However, Elk River did win their final meet of the 2020 season, ending head coach Theresa Brummer’s eighth season at the helm of the program on a high note.
Elk River (10-4, 10-4) defeated Blaine (6-8, 6-8) 3-1 on Friday, Nov. 20, at Blaine High School. The Elks outscored the Bengals 98-66, winning set two 25-12, set three 25-9 and set four 25-20 after losing the first set 25-23.
Elk River was led offensively by junior setter Elle Cotton, who led the Elks with 14 kills. Cotton finished the season with 138 kills, averaging 9.86 per match. Defensively, senior outside hitter Jordan Hund anchored Elk River with 16 digs. Hund had at least 16 digs in the last four matches of the 2020 season and finished second on the team in digs with 219. She averaged 15.64 per match. The Elks finished fourth in the Northwest Suburban conference behind conference champion Maple Grove (13-1, 12-0), conference runner-up Andover (13-2, 12-1) and Champlin Park (10-3, 10-2). Elk River finished second in Section 7-3A behind the Huskies, whom the Elks defeated in the 2019 Section 7-3A semifinal 3-1 on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Andover High School en route to reaching the section championship match and eventually the Class 3A state volleyball tournament. Brummer’s record is 111-100 since becoming Elk River’s head coach for the 2013 volleyball season. Her winning percentage is .526.
Elk River graduates four seniors this season: Hund, outside hitter Grace Koski, middle blocker Johanna Langbehn and setter Emma Olson.
Royals volleyball fall to Maple Grove in season finale
Rogers (9-4, 9-3) ended the 2020 season with a hard-fought, 3-2 loss against Maple Grove (13-1, 12-0) on Thursday, Nov. 19, at Maple Grove Senior High School. The Crimson outscored the Royals 112-108. Maple Grove won the first set 25-22, but Rogers responded by winning the second set 25-18. The Royals took the lead 2-1 by winning set three 25-23. Down to its last set of the season, the Crimson won set four 25-17 and then clinched the match by winning set five 21-19.
Rogers was led offensively by senior outside hitter Ally Johnson, who led the Royals with a season-high 24 kills in her final high school match. Johnson also led the Elks with 18 digs. It was her second-highest total of the season after setting a season-high 22 digs in the Royals’ 3-2 loss against Champlin Park on Monday, Oct. 19, at Rogers High School.
The Royals graduate three seniors: Johnson and defensive specialists Abby Lilleodden and Ava Whitcomb. Rogers finished fifth in the Northwest Suburban Conference standings behind conference champion Maple Grove, Andover, Champlin Park and District 728 rival Elk River.
Spectrum volleyball stings West Lutheran in season finale
The Sting ended the 2020 season the way it began: with a win.
Spectrum (8-2, 7-2) defeated West Lutheran-Heritage (7-4, 5-4) 3-1 on Friday, Nov. 20, at Spectrum High School. After losing the first set to the Warriors 25-23, the Sting won the next three sets to win the match. Spectrum won the second and third sets 25-17 and the third set 25-22. Spectrum finished second in the Minnesota Classic Athletic Association behind conference champion Legacy Christian Academy (13-0, 9-0).
Zimmerman ends 2020 volleyball season winless
Zimmerman (0-7, 0-7) ended the 2020 season without a win after losing its season finale 3-0 to Little Falls (6-3, 5-2) on Friday, Nov. 20, at Little Falls High School.
The Flyers outscored the Thunder 75-34, winning set one 25-9, set two 25-19 and set three 25-6.
Zimmerman hasn’t had a winning season since 2012 when the Thunder reached the Section 5-2A final and finished the season with a record of 15-5.
