Spectrum wrestling swept in regular-season finale
On Saturday, March 6, Spectrum traveled to St. Francis to take on Princeton and St. Francis. The Sting dropped both matches; 76-3 to Princeton and 45-10 to St. Francis.
Gavin Gould was the only Spectrum winner against the highly rated Princeton team. Tim Erickson won his match by decision and Gould was victorious by forfeit.
Two area graduates advance to NCAA Division I women’s ice hockey tournament
A pair of area high school graduates are three wins away from becoming national champions of NCAA Division I women’s hockey.
2018 Elk River High School alumnus Madison Bizal and 2018 Rogers High School alumnus Paetyn Levis play for Ohio State.
The Buckeyes (12-6-0) advanced to the NCAA Division I women’s ice hockey tournament after being selected to the tournament by an NCAA selection committee on Sunday, March 7, earning the No. 3 seed in the tournament. Ohio State will face No. 6 Boston College (14-5-0) on Tuesday, March 16, at 6 p.m. at Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania, the home rink of the Mercyhurst University women’s hockey team. If the Buckeyes beat the Eagles, Ohio State will advance to play either No. 2 Wisconsin (14-3-1) or No. 7 Providence (12-7-1) in the semifinal of the 2021 Women’s Frozen Four, which will be on Thursday, March 18, at either 1 p.m. or 6 p.m. CDT at Erie Insurance Arena. It would be Ohio State’s first Women’s Frozen Four appearance since 2018.
Bizal, a junior defender, has scored one goal and assisted on eight others in 18 games as of Sunday, March 7. Levis, a junior forward, has scored five goals and assisted on four others.
