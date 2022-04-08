Sophie Brenteson, a sophomore alpine skier from Spectrum High School, won the 2022 Minnesota Classic Athletic Association conference championship in January and hopes to make it to the Class A state alpine skiing tournament in her 2022-23 junior season.
Spectrum sophomore Sophie Brenteson made the most of her 2021-22 season with the Spectrum skiing team.
Brenteson earned first place in the 2022 Minnesota Classic Athletic Association conference championship on Thursday, Jan. 27, at Trollhaugen in Dresser, Wisconsin. She completed both courses in a time of 55:87. She earned first place with 393 out of 400 possible points.
At the 2022 Section 5A championship on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Wild Mountain in Taylors Falls, Minnesota, Brenteson finished 27th in the single-course race. She finished the race in 1:07.47 and was Spectrum’s lone representative at the section tournament.
Brenteson started skiing before she learned how to read, write, or talk. She started skiing as an infant.
Brenteson said alpine skiing differs from other winter sports like basketball and hockey because athletes have to be independent. It’s also less common.
“You’ve got to do it by yourself and you’ve got to want to be able to do it,” she said. “Otherwise, you won’t be successful if you don’t try.”
In addition to her success with the Sting, Brenteson represented her club team, 44 Degrees Alpine Skiing at the 2022 Prater Cup Friday, March 4—Sunday, March 6, in Crested Butte, Colorado at the Under 16 level.
She competed in three races: the salom, the giant salom and the super G. Brenteson finished 26th in the salom, finishing in 1:44.78. In the giant salom, she finished 25th in 2:30.64. Finally, in the Super G, she finished 26th, completing the race in 1:35.95.
Brenteson said it was a cool experience to ski in Colorado, home of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center, which is located in Colorado Springs. This was the training center for U.S. athletes who competed at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing in February.
“It was fun,” Brenteson said. “Not a lot of people get to go to that. Being from Minnesota and going to Colorado to race was cool.”
Academically, Brenteson sports a GPA of 3.8 with the hopes of getting a 4.0 before the end of her sophomore year. Her favorite school subject is science, specifically biology.
Brenteson said her goal for her 2022-23 junior season is to qualify for the 2023 Class A state tournament as well as finish first in the conference. She has learned this season not to be as hard on herself.
“I should still be pushing myself, but if you’re more mentally tough, it will get you farther.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.