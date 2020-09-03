Rogers Tennis Club opens with high expectations

Del Bauers, Curt Johnson, Scott Larsen and Elk River High School tennis coach Randy Ronning stand on one of the courts at the Rogers Tennis Club on Aug. 25, 2020. The club is more than 25 years in the making, as Johnson and Ronning had an idea of opening a tennis club as far back as 1992. The grand opening is scheduled for Sept. 20, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.