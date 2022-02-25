After an uncharacteristic performance in the team championship on Friday, Feb. 18, Elk River-Zimmerman responded by having a pair of gymnasts medal in the individual competition at the 2022 Class AA State Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 19, at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. Senior co-captain Abby Rekstad and senior Zoey Johnson finished third and fourth on beam respectively. On beam, Rekstad earned the bronze medal with a score of 9.425. Rekstad said winning bronze at state is meaningful to her.
“I’m super happy with myself,” Martie said. “I’m proud of how I went out.”
Rekstad started her individual competition with a solid routine. As the Elks moved onto the vault competition, Johnson and Rekstad both landed their flipping vaults. Johnson's first vault of a pike yurchenko scored a 9.05 (max score 9.80) and her second vault was a yurchenko entry-handspring off vault for a 8.00 (max 8.60). Johnson placed 43rd in the tough competition. Rekstad completed both of her pike tsukahara vaults (max score 9.80) for a 9.30 and a 9.425 which placed her in 15th overall.
On bars, Rekstad and sophomore sensation Sydney Martin finished 31st and 32nd with the same scores of 8.725 (tie breaker rules applied). Both gymnasts performed better than the day before and were rewarded in their scores.
Capping off the meet in the final rotation were Johnson and Rekstad. Johnson was first up in the rotation and stuck her beam routine for a 9.35 putting her in 3rd place for the moment. After an Anoka athlete competed, Rekstad mounted the beam and nailed her final routine which was rewarded with a 9.425 placing Rekstad now in 3rd with her senior teammate in 4th.
Rekstad's performances on all four events helped her finish ninth in the all-around with tieing her season high score of 36.825.
Elks head coach Jenn Bartlett held back tears as she said it was meaningful for her to end her coaching career at the State tournament.
“These girls know how to battle,” Bartlett said. “Friday was not our best day, but they came back and they solidified why they deserve to be here. This place [Roy Wilkins Auditorium] is where I competed as an athlete, so it’s awesome as a coach to finish with this group of seniors. I’m so proud of them and all they’ve accomplished, the legacy they’ve left. I couldn’t ask for a better way to retire from this program.”
Bartlett is retiring after more than 20 years of coaching Elk River-Zimmerman (Elk River-Rogers-Zimmerman-Spectrum) gymnastics.
Elks finish eighth in the team tournament on Feb. 18
Elk River-Zimmerman wasn’t able to replicate its performance at the Section 7AA meet at the 2022 Class AA team State tournament.
The Elks finished eighth out of eight teams with a score of 139.80 on Friday, Feb. 18, at Roy Wilkins Auditorium. Wayzata HS earned their first State Championship with a 146.20 in a thick field of Top 10 rated teams. Second to Eighth is as follows: New Prague 145.725, St. Cloud Area Schools 145.55, Stillwater Area 145.35, St. Michael-Albertville 142.50, Owatonna 142.325, Rosemount 139.925 and Elk River-Zimmerman 139.80.
Bartlett said the Elks were not on their game on Friday.
“It wasn’t our day,” Bartlett said.
The Elks took three major falls on beam, a fall on floor, and a fall on vault. Add those points back into the team score and the Elks would have scored over 143 points.
The Elks best event was vault, finishing with a team score of 35.625. Leading the way for the Elks was Rekstad, who scored a 9.30 and Johnson who scored an 8.90. Freshman Ally Rekstad debuted her new vault (handspring - 1 1/2 twists - max value 9.60) and earned an 8.725. Other vaulters were Freshman Kendall Cole (8.225) and Martin (8.45).
Ally Rekstad lead the Elks on the uneven bars with a score of 8.50 and Martin & Cole were close behind with each scoring an 8.40 respectively. Ally Rekstad (8.175) and Johnson (7.85) helped the Elk River-Zimmerman earn the team score of 33.475.
On balance beam, the Elks earned a team score of 35.30. Johnson recorded the Elks best score on beam with a 9.425. Followed by Martie (8.90), Junior Gracie Jensen (8.50), Abby Rekstad (8.475), and Martin (8.15).
Elk River-Zimmerman finished Friday evening on floor with a score of 35.40. Competing as a team for the last time on the State floor were Abby Rekstad (9.125), Martie (9.075), Johnson (8.90), Ally Rekstad (8.30) and Martin (8.30). Qualifying for the State tournament is a large feat in itself and Bartlett was proud that her team qualified for the third year in a row (5AA in 2020 & 2021, 7AA in 2022).
The Elks will graduate six seniors: Johnson, Martie, Abby Rekstad, co-captain Ava Cole, Emma Gangl and Ashley Meyer.
Johnson said it was incredibly fun to end their careers at the 2022 Class AA state tournament. “It’s amazing to be here with all of our best friends and sharing the moment together with them,” Johnson said.
A new era for Elk River-Zimmerman gymnastics begins in 2022-23 with a new head coach who will be hired before the start of next season. The Elks will look to make it to state as a team four years in a row for the first time in program history.
Editor’s note: Elks head coach Jenn Bartlett contributed to this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.