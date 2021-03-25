The Elks concluded the unusual 2020-21 season at the Class 2A state meet on Thursday, March 18, and Saturday, March 20, at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis. Seniors Arteom Katkov and Preston Schmeidel represented Elk River in the swimming competition on Saturday, while senior Sam Hlavachek and sophomore Austin Kantor represented the Elks in the diving competition on Thursday.
Katkov finished 17th in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 1:59.78. Schmeidel finished tied for 18th in the 100-yard butterfly with Minnetonka senior Ben Binder. Both Schmeidel and Binder finished in 51.22 seconds.
Elk River head coach Denise Green said Katkov and Schmeidel swam well at the state meet.
“Even three weeks before the state [meet], we didn’t know if the state meet was going to happen. We were hopeful, so we papered everybody to swim their fastest at sections. They held pretty close to their section meet time. Preston broke his varsity record at sections in the 100 fly. He was close to that at state. Art had his two best times at sections and then state. They were happy with their swims. We were grateful to have the chance to have a state meet. It was a different state meet, no fans. The teams were spread out up in the spectator area. Once we were done swimming, we were out of there.”
On the diving platform, Hlavachek finished third with a score of 396.7. He finished blank at the 2020 Class 2A diving competition with a score of 341.8. Hlavachek improved his score from last year by 54.9 points. Kantor finished sixth with a score of 365.4.
Elks head diving coach Bret Beecher said both Hlavachek and Kantor did a great job.
“Sam had a couple of misses on a couple of his dives but came back very strong, never gave up,” Beecher said. “Unfortunately, he missed first place by 2.4 points, getting third, but a great career. Austin was steady the entire time. He missed one dive out of 11 and held steady at getting sixth at state.”
