By the slimmest of margins, Minnesota missed becoming the 29th state to approve boys volleyball as an official varsity sport.
On Tuesday, May 10, during the 2022 annual meeting of the Minnesota State High School League’s Representative Assembly at the Marriott Minneapolis Northwest in Brooklyn Park, the proposed amendment to the bylaws of co-curricular opportunities needed 32 of the 48 members of the assembly, or a 2/3 majority, to vote yes. The proposal was defeated by one vote, 31-17. Boys volleyball was also considered by the assembly during its 2021 annual meeting last year, but that motion fell two votes short of the 2/3 majority needed to secure passage.
One of the members who voted no was Elk River High School activities director Mike Cunningham. Cunningham declined to comment on this story. He is in his 11th year as the activities director for ERHS.
Elks boys volleyball head coach Rick Michalek said he’s disappointed that the motion to secure volleyball as a boys varsity high school sport failed for the second year in a row.
“[It's disheartening,” Michalek said. “But at the same time, we still want to provide opportunities for the boys to play, and we’re going to have to find a way to do that, even if its not in the high schools.”
Twenty-eight states have approved boys volleyball as an officially sanctioned high school sport. Four states approved it in 2022. On Friday, January 13, Ohio sanctioned boys volleyball. On Thursday, March 24, Utah sanctioned boys volleyball, and on Tuesday, April 19, South Carolina sanctioned boys volleyball.
The Elk River/STMA Boys Volleyball is now 4-0 on the season after defeating Forest Lake 3-1 on Tuesday, May 10. 22-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-21. The Elks lost the first set 25-22 before settling in, winning the second set 25-14, the third set 25-19 and the fourth set 25-21. Senior Aiden Blaeser (STMA) paced the Elks with 12 kills, 10 aces and one block. Seniors Tyler Hague (ER) and Bill Gleason (ER) had nine kills and five kills respectively. Senior Kyle Segner (Big Lake) Had 7 kills and 5 aces. Freshman Clayton Shonka (STMA-six kills) and Junior Jacob Tentis (ER-four kills) both contributed to the offense as well.
“These guys are playing at a pretty high level,” Michalek said. “We still need to limit our errors, but they're a fun team to watch.”
Three years ago, the team had 15 boys. In 2021, the team had 18 boys. This season, 28 boys are playing for the Elk River-STMA team.
Michalek said after hearing the positive impact volleyball can have on communities from the testimony from players, activities directors and principals, he thought Minnesota missed a great opportunity to incorporate boys volleyball as an officially recognized varsity sport.
“I hope other states don’t miss that opportunity,” he said.
