For many sports teams and organizations, a team’s first season can be a challenging one. It can often include many losses and missing out on postseason action.
Unlike first-year teams, the Minnesota Jets cheerleading team had an extraordinary 2022-23 season, and the Jets ended it in spectacular fashion.
On Saturday, March 11, the Jets won the 2023 Quest cheerleading national championship at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, only seven months into the team’s existence. The Jets competed in the Level 2.1 Tradition Recreation division for non-affiliated teams of athletes between the ages of 10 and 18 years old. In the finals on Saturday, Minnesota hit zero, which means that there were no deductions for errors in their score. The Jets had also hit zero in the semifinals on Friday, March 10 and were one of only 16 teams in the entire competition to hit zero twice.
Jets head coach Derek Nelson said hitting zero, not only once, but twice, is a rare feat.
“It’s a long tradition in cheer when you get to proclaim you hit zero if you got zero deductions,” Nelson said. “All season, we didn’t hit zero at any of our competitions. When you hit zero, that means you don’t have somebody wobbling and wiggling all over the place and they’re stuck. That means you don’t have a stunt that fell. That means you don’t have people that are in positions that they shouldn’t be and that proper skills were used and proper techniques were used. It’s a big thing.”
The Minnesota Jets is a youth association of cheerleading created in August 2022 whose mission is to create opportunities that offer and support cheerleading for all throughout central Minnesota. There were 24 athletes on the team, and two-thirds of them didn’t have prior cheerleading experience. The Jets practiced once a week and learned routines following a 12-hour choreography day.
Jets director of operations Jon Schreiner has one daughter in the program. His daughter, Ella Schreiner, is an eighth grader at Big Lake Middle School. Jon said winning nationals will be a catalyst for the program to grow next season.
“We’re looking to double our organizational size as far as cheerleaders,” Schreiner said. “We ran two teams this year, and we’re looking at possibly up to six next year.”
In December 2022, the Jets competed at a UCA [Universal Cheerleaders Association] regional tournament in Milwaukee. To the shock of everyone, including the cheerleaders themselves, Minnesota earned a bid to the Quest national championship in March 2023 at Walt Disney World, where the Jets would go on to capture the national championship after hitting zero in both the semifinals and the finals. The team did spend time enjoying the Walt Disney World theme parks, including Hollywood Studios, but winning nationals was the main event.
“When we got our initial scores back [on March 11], which was well over 86, we were shocked,” Nelson said. “That’s the highest we had scored all season. When we earned our nationals bid, we had scored just over 70. We had surpassed the threshold. To earn that nationals bid, you have to have a minimum score. You also have to show a performance that has good technique, good skills and is an entertaining, fun to watch, professional performance. The fact that we got a nationals bid to begin with was mind-blowing. As a first-year program with two-thirds of our kids having no cheer experience, we weren’t expecting to earn a bid.
“To go to nationals was already the achievement of the year. Then, to come back and see we hit zero [with] no deductions and then to see that our points were the highest we had scored all season, it was amazing. It felt great. The kids’ energy was so high because they realized how much work they put in and how hard they worked to earn this.”
