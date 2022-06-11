As Miley Cyrus' hit song "We Can't Stop" played over the loudspeakers at Jerry Schempf Field, the Elks were scoring in bunches. That song was released in 2013, the year Elk River last made the Class A girls lacrosse tournament.
On Thursday, June 9, Elk River (14-2) ended their nine-year state tournament drought, winning 23-3 over Buffalo (8-8) in the Section 8 championship game. The Elks have won 14 consecutive games and haven't lost since losing to Centennial 7-5 on Wednesday, April 20, at Jerry Schempf Field.
Elks head coach Stephanie Anderson said everything went right for Elk River on Thursday night.
"The girls played together as a team and that was essential to winning this game," Anderson said. "They knew that."
The Elks were led offensively by junior attacker Adria Kotzian. Kotzian was superb on Thursday night, scoring four goals and recording four assists.
Eleven different players scored for Elk River on Thursday night. Six had multi-goal games. Senior midfielder Annika Wozney scored five goals.
Elks senior attacker Maddy Christian and several of her lacrosse teammates, including Wozney and senior attacker Ashley Hess were members of the Elk River girls hockey team in 2021-22. The Elks lost 6-0 to eventual state champion Andover in the Section 7-2A championship game on Thursday, Feb. 17, at Fogerty Arena in Blaine.
Christian said winning a section championship with the Elks girls lacrosse team is the ultimate form of revenge. Christian had a memorable two-day stretch. On Friday, June 10, she graduated from Elk River High School as a high honor student.
"[It's] unbelievable," Christian said. "Every person out on this field wanted it tonight and everyone worked their hardest. It was an amazing feeling to come out with a win."
After the game, the Elks and Bison shook hands. Buffalo received its silver medals and Section 8A runner-up trophy. Then, Anderson presented the Elks players and coaching staff with their gold medals. Elk River High School athletic director Mike Cunningham handed the Section 8A trophy to the captains of the Elks as they celebrated in front of the Elk River faithful. The Elks danced and yelled. Later, in a post-game huddle, Cunningham told the team that their work is not done yet and told them to make the community proud.
Elk River has never won a state championship in girls lacrosse and an Elk River team hasn't won a state championship since the 2016-17 season, when the Elks girls basketball team won the Class 4A state championship.
Christian said she has high hopes for the Elks in the Class 2A state tournament.
"We have so much talent," she said. "Everyone has so much want on this team that we can just do what our goals intend for us."
Elk River's quest to win its first state championship in girls lacrosse will begin on Monday, June 14, at Roseville Area High School. The start time of the Class A quarterfinal and the Elks' opponent has yet to be determined.
For the Elks, they are now three wins away from a more epic celebration.
