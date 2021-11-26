On September 9, 1995, Elk River High School gymnastics coach and art teacher Dana Hunt died of breast cancer at the age of 37. More than a quarter of a century after her death, Hunt’s legacy still lives on in the gymnastium and the halls of ERHS.
Four months after her death, on January 20, 1996, the first ever Dana Hunt Memorial Invitational was held in memory of her. The invitational, which is celebrating 25 years in 2021, features the Elk River gymnastics team as well as other area teams, including Independent School District 728 rival Rogers and Northwest Suburban Conference foe Anoka.
The 2020 invitational was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the 2021 Dana Hunt Memorial Invitational, which coincides with the 25th anniversary of the inaugural 1996 event, is scheduled to take place at on Saturday, Dec. 4, at noon at the Elk River High School gymnasium.
Hunt’s late husband Larry Hunt said he gets emotional every time he drives by the high school. Larry will be attending the 2021 Dana Hunt Memorial Invitational along with Dana’s sister Jacki Schweikert. Larry met Dana in college when hunt attended Bemidji State University in the late 1970s. Dana was a 1976 graduate of Osseo High School and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in art from Bemidji State University in 1980. She was an art teacher at Osseo High School for the 1981-82 school year before former Elk River High School Principal Nick Olsen hired Dana prior to the 1982-83 school year. Hunt would remain an art teacher at the school until her death.
Larry said Dana was always a caring person. The Hunts never had children of their own, so Dana treated her gymnasts like they were her daughters.
“These [the Elk River gymnasts] were her kids,” Larry said. “She always cared for them and wished them the best every time they had practice. They always had a pre-meet before a varsity meet to see who was going to be on varsity. That’s even with the top gymnasts, too. They all had to compete. I was honored to say their names because I did the annoucing and scorekeeping at all their home meets back then when she had coached. They were family. Everybody knew her as being a sweet person. She would bend over backwards for anybody. We even had it when if somebody needed some extra time practicing, would stay extra in the practice gym. I would be able to help out with what their needs were. She didn’t care. She was not on a time limit. She would stay there as long as somebody needed.”
Dana was coach of the Elks from 1985-86 until the 1994-95 season. She died shortly before the start of the 1995-96 Elks season.
In 1991-92, 1992-93 and 1993-94, Dana coached the Elks to three consecutive Minnesota state tournament apperances. In 1993-94, the Elks won the first conference title for gymnastics in school history and the Elks finished fourth in the 1994 state tournament. The Elks also finished in the top five at the 1992 and 1993 state tournaments. Two years after her death, Dana was posthumously inducted into the Minnesota Girls Gymnastics Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1997. The Elks didn’t reach the state tournament again until 2020, when the Elks ended a 26-year state tournament absence last February. Her assistant coaches included current University of Utah gymnastics head coach Tom Farden.
Current Elks gymnastics head coach Jen Bartlett said she didn’t know Dana personally, as she was still in high school when Dana died 26 years ago. Bartlett said the 2021 invitational will be significant, as it is the only time during the Elks’ 2021-22 season that the Elks will compete in the main gym at ERHS.
“We can’t host an invitational unless we bring all of the equipment upstairs,” Bartlett said. “We host sections once in a blue moon, but this is the annual event that we get to be in the big gym, have quality teams from around the state and coaches and give the opportunity for varsity and JV kids to compete at the same time and get it going at the beginning of the season. It’s one of the biggest invitationals at the beginning of the season. We’ve turned it from an individual event to a team event, so now it’s team awards and the best-scoring team gets the award. It’s a great team builder for everybody and a great way to start our seasons off knowing that where we can adjust individual event skills to make the team score better.”
Schweikert said Dana would be so proud of the Elks gymnastics program as it prepares for the Dana Hunt Memorial Invitational as well as the rest of the 2021-22 season.
“She’d be smiling down from heaven,” Schweikert said. “The biggest smile ever on her face.”
