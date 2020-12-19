In this Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, file photo, 9-year old honorary coach Logan Hovanetz shares a smile with Elks head coach Ben Gustafson during Gustafson's pre-game speech before Elk River's game against Forest Lake at Furniture and Things Community Event Center in Elk River. Hovanetz received a team-signed jersey as well as a teal Paul Martin San Jose Sharks jersey signed by Martin, an Elk River native who played in the NHL from 2003-2018 and who is currently an assistant coach with the Minnesota Golden Gophers men's hockey team. The Elks defeated the Rangers 6-3.