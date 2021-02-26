On parents night, the Elks continued their winning ways as one of their senior captains broke another record.
Elk River (7-1, 7-1) defeated Armstrong 98-79 on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at VandenBerge Middle School in Elk River. Senior Sam Hlavachek broke a personal, school and VandenBerge Middle School pool record when he finished first in the 1-meter diving competition with a score of 348.85, breaking a record he set earlier in the 2020-21 season against when he scored 330.5 points against Spring Lake Park in the Elks 101-83 win over the Panthers on Thursday, Feb. 18, at Spring Lake Park High School.
Head coach Denise Green said she knew Tuesday’s meet would end in a win.
“We have the stats on all the teams [and] all their times,” Green said. “We’re also trying to finalize our section lineup, so we’re mixing up relays and seeing what we have. With only 10 meets [this season], we’re going to give our kids their best shot to swim well. Our focus right now is looking at what our strongest section [8-2A] lineup’s going to be. It’s fun when we have a meet like that to try to get our teammates swimming against each other. That tends to be their best competition right now.”
Elk River finished first in 10 of 12 varsity events. The A relay team of Hlavachek and seniors Isaac Kapsner, Arteom Katkov and Lucas Lodermeier kicked the meet off with a bang, finishing first in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:47.98. In addition to his first-place finish in the 1-meter diving competition, Hlavachek placed first in the 200-yard individual medley, finishing in 2:10.61.
Kapsner and Schmeidel finished first in two events. Kapsner finished first in the 200-yard freestyle varsity with a time of 1:53.74. He also finished first in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 58.10. Schmeidel finished first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.97 and placed first in the 100-yard freestyle, finishing in 50.04.
The Elks swimmers who sat on the edge of the pool cheered when Hlavachek broke the record after his sixth and final dive of the 1-meter diving competition.
Green said Hlavachek has been improving with every competition this season.
“He was solid on all six dives,” she said. “To throw scores like he’s doing, you have to be not only performing well, but performing difficult dives with a higher DD [degree of difficulty], which is what he’s doing. He’s also been more relaxed the last couple of meets, just having fun and taking it one dive at a time, which has been successful for him. He’s realizing that. He’s fun to watch.”
Katkov finished first in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 54.85. Junior Logan Braley placed first in the 500-yard freestyle, finishing in 5:23.09. Elk River’s penultimate first-place finish of the night came when the A relay team of Katkov, Lodermeier, Schmeidel and Hunter Wolcenski finished first in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:36.99.
After the meet, Green gave a short speech to the parents who were watching the meet online. Parents and spectators aren’t allowed at Elk River swimming meets this season due to COVID-19 safety protocols established by the Minnesota State High School League.
Green said she hopes parents will be able to attend meets in person next season.
“I haven’t been able to talk to them face-to-face all season,” she said. “I email a lot, two to three or more times a week. I see some of the volunteer parents at the swim meets, but I’ve known some of these families for six, or eight, or 10 or 12 years if they’ve had several sons come through [the program]. I consider them my friends and I haven’t seen my friends face-to-face, either. It was different. It was hard for them because we can’t have any spectators. We run the livestream. We run a Facebook Live.
Our booster event had some great ideas. For parent’s night, the last couple of Saturdays, they had family photo sessions in front of the elk at the high school. Of course, it was the two coldest Saturdays of the year, but everybody showed up and got a family photo. We put those on the wall by our team [and] individual photos. We’re trying to make the best of the situation and they’ve been so supportive and understanding. We’ll be happy when we can see fans in stands, but we know it won’t be until next year.”
What’s Next
Elk River will host Maple Grove on Tuesday, March 2, at 6:30 p.m. It will be the Elks’ senior night. Eleven swimmers and divers will be honored: Hlavachek, Kapsner, Katkov, Lodermeier, Schmeidel, Gavin Anderson, Colin Bedbury, Cole Diekow, Nathan Holm, Daniel Reed and Jack West.
