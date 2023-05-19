Softball has been a part of Elks senior utility player Greta Nelson’s life for more than 13 years.
As a young girl, she started as a catcher, but since joining the Elk River varsity team in 2021, Nelson has played other positions including right field and third base. Her versatility allows the Elks coaching staff to be flexible with the lineup.
Nelson said softball has helped her to find her voice because she used to be a quiet person.
“I love the game so much,” Nelson said. “It’s brought me closer to the girls and finding friends. I want every ball that comes my way. I try my best to adapt to anything. Finding a spot on the field has always been hard for me because I feel like I’ve never been outstanding at one position and terrible at another. It’s practice, for sure. Finding a way to practice everywhere that I can, finding ways to get ground balls when I was in outfield or this and that. Being a utility player has helped me a lot. It’s been fun to play pretty much everywhere.”
Nelson didn’t have to wait long for her first Class 4A state tournament appearance. After defeating Rogers for its first Section 8-4A title since 2013, the Elks faced Chanhassen to open the 2021 Class 4A state tournament. It didn’t go the Elks way, as the Storm won 1-0 in a nine-inning thriller. As a sophomore,
Nelson had 20 RBIs in 24 games. She hit one home run, 22 singles and 12 doubles, a batting average of .405, an on-base percentage of .451. She also stole five bases while striking out only nine times and reaching base on seven walks.
Nelson said her favorite memory of playing for the Elks was making the 2021 Class 4A state tournament.
“It was good to get to learn those older girls that moved away to college,” she said. “I love them so much and I can’t wait to see what the younger generations do at this field.”
Nelson has excelled academically as well. This fall, after graduating from Elk River High School on Friday, June 9, she will attend Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, to study electrical engineering. She hopes to work on the power grid or power electronics.
“When I was little, I had this snap circuit board, which is fun,” she said. “That sparked my interested in electric work. I chose Iowa State because it has one of the better electrical engineering programs [in the U.S.]. I thought I could go furthest with them. Power grid is developing so much. I love that field because everything we do today has some sort of electronic aspect no matter what it is, whether it’s like going to school and the lights turn on or even having basic WiFi. That’s something you can do because of electricity and electrical grid.”
Nelson will be the second sibling in her family to attend college. Her older sister, Caroline Nelson, recently completed her freshman year at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas, and is studying architecture. Caroline graduated from ERHS in 2022. The sisters also have a younger brother, Lars Nelson, who will be a sophomore this fall at ERHS.
Caroline said she works hard for the team and attended Elk River’s 5-3 loss to Maple Grove on Monday, May 15.
“She spends a lot of time on the team and with her teammates,” Caroline said. “She’s concerned about the welfare of the team. It’s quite impressive.”
Caroline said she wants Greta to enjoy herself at graduation in June because you can only graduate high school once.
“Trust your gut,” she said. “We both come from the same morales. We both come from the same sense of home and where we're grounded in. Trust the journey.”
It doesn’t hurt that Greta’s father is Elk River wrestling head coach Paul Nelson, who was a 1986 MSHSL state champion for the Elks. Greta served as a student manager for the Elks during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. Paul said she tried basketball and it didn’t go well, so she kept playing softball.
“When she was little, she was a quick runner,” Paul said. “She was witty. She turned to softball where she took some ownership. Softball was her only sport. She was all in. Around sixth or seventh grade, she played softball year-round. She’s game to play any position. She likes to be seen as a team player. We as parents hope she is a team player and is willing to play any position the coach puts her. It’s fun and rewarding to see her being able to play varsity and having that opportunity.”
Greta said softball has taught her to have a voice.
“Somehow, I broke out of my shell through softball,” she said. “It’s taught me to work hard wherever you’re at. Adaptability is a huge thing on the softball field. That’s helped me to succeed.”
