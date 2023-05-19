Greta Nelson Senior Night 2023

Elks senior utility player Greta Nelson is honored during a pre-game ceremony honoring Elk River's Class of 2023 before Elk River's game against Maple Grove on Monday, May 15.

 File photo by Erik Nelson

Softball has been a part of Elks senior utility player Greta Nelson’s life for more than 13 years.

As a young girl, she started as a catcher, but since joining the Elk River varsity team in 2021, Nelson has played other positions including right field and third base. Her versatility allows the Elks coaching staff to be flexible with the lineup.

Load comments