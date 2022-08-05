When Sonny Hilyar was 18 months old as a young child in the early 1960s, he had polio. At first, his family and doctors didn’t know what was wrong with him. He spent time in the iron lung at Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis.

Flash forward 60 years later, and Hilyar has made his mark on Elk River and Minnesota athletics. Hilyar was a pitcher for the Elk River Elks baseball team from 1975 to 1978 and later coached the Hamel Hawks town ball team to an Amateur Baseball World Series title in 1993 and the 1997 Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame Class B championship.

Tags

Load comments