When Sonny Hilyar was 18 months old as a young child in the early 1960s, he had polio. At first, his family and doctors didn’t know what was wrong with him. He spent time in the iron lung at Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis.
Flash forward 60 years later, and Hilyar has made his mark on Elk River and Minnesota athletics. Hilyar was a pitcher for the Elk River Elks baseball team from 1975 to 1978 and later coached the Hamel Hawks town ball team to an Amateur Baseball World Series title in 1993 and the 1997 Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame Class B championship.
“They had told my parents that I might not make it and that if I did, I’d never walk,” Hilyar said. “To come out of that and be able to play sports was a blessing.”
Hilyar also had scoliosis, a condition where the spine is curved to the side. The cause of most childhood scoliosis is unknown.
“I was getting my physical for baseball when I was 14 and the doctor said, ‘Hey, we’ve got an issue here. I want to send you down to a specialist.’ They sent me down to Gillette Children’s Hospital in St. Paul. They look at me and said, ‘You’ve got no choice. We’re doing surgery as soon as we can.’”
Doctors said if he didn’t have surgery right away, Hilyar wouldn’t live to be 40 years old.
“I was so far bent over, I was putting pressure on the organs inside,” he said. “This was in May of ’75, so I had got done pitching as a ninth grader for [the Elk River] varsity. I was in a body cast from my neck down to my waist and it was not good. It was dark times. I had to learn how to walk and basically do everything else over again.”
Legendary Elk River baseball coach Dick Hales coached Hilyar all four years he was on the varsity team.
“He had talked to me and I ended up going back to school,” Hilyar said. “It was difficult. They ended up putting in a steel rod and I ended up breaking the steel rod. So after baseball season, I had to have surgery again. I was in a body cast for six more months. It wasn’t good. I get emotional thinking about those days.
“Terry McLain, who used to be the Elk River High School football coach, he was also a driving instructor for behind the wheel. I had him for behind the wheel and he had come to watch me pitch when I was in ninth grade. When I was in 10th grade, he said, ‘You’ve got to keep pushing. You’ve got to keep moving.’”
Hilyar had quit school for a while and then they had sent out a tutor to help him academically. He then decided to return to Elk River High School. He would later pitch in 1976, ’77 and ’78.
As the second youngest of 13 kids, Hilyar fell in love with baseball. He started playing between age 5 and 6. He pitched for both teams and didn’t hit. He was nicknamed, “the everlasting pitcher.” When he was 6, he was playing with 15 and 16 year olds.
“I always dreamed of playing for the Twins,” Hilyar said. “I never gave up on that dream until after high school. I pitched against some famous ball players that ending up playing Major League Baseball.”
Hilyar pitched against players including Jim Eisenreich, who played for the Minnesota Twins and the Philadelphia Phillies. Hilyar also pitched against Tim Laudner, who was the catcher for the 1987 Minnesota Twins team that won the World Series over the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games. Laudner played for Park Center High School and was a senior in 1976 when Hilyar was a sophomore. Laudner now is an analyst for the Twins postgame show on Bally Sports North along with Katie Storm and Audra Martin.
Hilyar said he remembers vividly pitching against Laudner during a game at Park Center High School.
“The first time, I struck him out on a curveball,” he said. “[I], the young sophomore thinking, ‘I can do that again.’ The next time up, I tried throwing him another curveball and he hit a home run, and it went a long ways. I actually ran into him a couple times through my job at Osseo. I always planned a kids trip during the summer. We would take 500-600 kids to a game and I was considered a group organizer, so every year, they would have the group organizers down for a special game and I was able to meet Rod Carew, Tom Kelly, Tony Oliva. One of the events, Laudner came around and talked to everybody. When he came over to our table, my wife was with me. I said, ‘Mr. Laudner, you probably never remember me, but I remember you back at Park Center. You were a senior, I was a sophomore. The first time up, I struck you out on a curveball, and I thought I could do it again. The next time up, you hit a home run and it’s probably still going.’ He started laughing and he goes, ‘I think the Twins [scouts] were at that game. That’s what got me signed.”
Dan Eull played for Hilyar during the summer of 1984 when Hilyar coached the Elk River American Legion 19 and under baseball team. Eull said he had a positive relationship with Hilyar when he was a young coach.
“Sonny started to coach during that summer,” he said. “He was a hands-on coach, a knowledgeable coach. One of my best memories is when we would go up to a Fourth of July tournament every year up in Alexandria. It was the first time that Sonny was coaching us there. It was such a fun time with him. We were able to stay in the hotel and get to know each other. His knowledge of baseball was second to none.”
Hilyar worked for 31 years in the Osseo School District in the community education program. He started working in the school-aged child care program. He did all the hiring and the interviewing for the program for the last 15 years. The children would raise money for Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare, which is celebrating its 125th anniversary in 2022.
Inside his garage in Elk River, the room is filled with sports apparel, including Twins, Minnesota Wild jerseys and a Minnesota Vikings 60th anniversary 2020 banner, newspaper clippings and photos with former players.
Hilyar wants to follow in the footsteps of 2007 Elk River High School alumnus Greg Larson, whose memoir “Clubbie,” was published in 2021, and become a published author.
“Somebody recently said, ‘You need to write a book and tell your story because there’s kids out there that are probably in the same boat that you are…dealing with some hard times and that they’re going to quit and throw in the towel,’” Hilyar said. “There’s probably coaches out there that don’t realize the impact they have on the kids. Things happen for reasons and if I can share my story and it can connect with one.”
Eull said his perseverance through challenges such as polio and scoliosis are second to none.
“Where most people find ways not to do things, he found a way to get it done regardless of the health challenges that he had,” he said. “He’s the most passionate person in regards to baseball that I’ve ever met. He was passionate also about teaching other people about the skills they would need to be successful. He was a good teacher of baseball etiquette, skills and the game.”
