When Cartrell Cooper was 7 years old, his neighbor, a police officer from the Minneapolis Police Department called Officer Banum, had a German shepherd.
After the officer got off from work, Cooper would walk his dog. One time, he told the dog, ‘Good boy,’ which he learned as an adult was a release command that the dog thought he could do anything and that it’s not interpreted as a compliment.
“What ended up happening is that dog [dragged] me down about two blocks down the city blocks,” Cooper said. “I was all scuffed up. I figured out how to roll past a poll because I wasn’t letting the dog go. It corrected him and he stopped. From that point forward, I’d walk the dog back. I’d get home and give the dog back to Mr. Banum. My mom said, ‘You’re too little. You can’t walk that dog.’ I said, ‘We’re good.’ I continued to walk the dog, but I didn’t have the issue after that point because I didn’t stop.”
Cooper was so interested in how the dog behaved and became so fascinated by the world of dogs that he made it into a career as an adult. It started as a boy when the officer said that he would have to learn more about dog training if he wanted to continue walking the officer's dog. He would go to a library twice a week to get a dog training book, go through the book, go back and get another book.
“I had an interest when I was a kid that the communication difference between human beings and how dogs communicates,” he said. “At my aunt’s place, I sat and watched her dog, who was a stray, come up to the house, steal food and go away. I was young at the time, so the idea of how to make this dog interact with me became a summer project.
I figured out ways to get this dog to come near me in reference to the food that there was this different type of waste disposal and the scraps at the end of a meal were given to the strays. I took the scraps and didn’t throw them out in the scrap pile, I pulled them off to the side and set them down in the bowl and watched the dog investigate going, ‘Well, that’s not right,’ and him avoiding the food for a couple of days. By the end of a week’s period of time, I had slipped a lead on his neck, which is a lot of times referred to as the doggie rodeo, because he was captured. Every day, I would feed him, capture him and turn him loose.”
Cooper learned through this experience that there was less conflict between him and his aunt’s dog once the dog recognized that he was the provider of meals. On Saturdays, he would go to the Brooklyn Park Pet Hospital to be a veterinary assistant and his mother drove him. His mentor was Dr. William Dudley, DVM. He would spend 20 years as a vet tech and an assistant.
Cooper attended college at Hamline University in St. Paul before transferring to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls to study pre-veterinary science. He continued to train dogs as a high school and college student. Since he wanted to make dog training a career, he studied at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. He graduated from the United States Air Force Canine Academy as a distinguished honor graduate for duty and performance and is the only handler to receive this honor in academy history.
Cooper is the owner and instructor of Big D’s Dog Training in Princeton.
Cooper said he is an anomaly because there aren’t many black people in Minnesota or in the United States that train dogs. He said media is the only way to expose people of color to other careers beyond sports and entertainment.
“There’s many more people [of color] in general that do other things than just that,” Cooper said. “The hard part in society is that society is not racist. Society goes to the people that they recognize, and on average, [you’re] going to go to a person that you see in the mirror. You’re going to go shop with your friends. If you go to a high school reunion, you’re going to go back and if your friends are over here and the people you don’t know are over here, you’re going to go towards your friends. That’s the person you see in the mirror. I spend a lot of time weekly talking to kids about what they can do, the opportunities of life. The way to be successful is to expose people to other opportunities they can do.”
Cooper has appeared at Game Fair in Ramsey for more than 30 years and will be at the 41st annual Game Fair, which runs two weekends from Friday, Aug. 12-Sunday, Aug. 14 and Friday, Aug. 19-Sunday, Aug. 21.
Cooper said his purpose at Game Fair is to help people improve their dog training skills. He does a daily seminar at 11 a.m.
“We promote a sport called Action Dog, where you teach your dog how to find your keys, your remote control, your glasses and your wallet by scent,” he said. “That’s a sport. What brings me to Game Fair to do it…it’s the dog people. I’ve had a lot of great opportunities as far as dogs go and dog interaction, and I’ve dealt with a lot of people who have dog fear and change that because I give them the understanding of what dogs do and what dogs mean when they do bark. I take people’s fears, angers, aspirations, pains and put an understanding to what their dog is doing in this scenario, why their dog is doing certain things, why the dog is reading what you’re doing and how you feed your dog’s behavior or how you don’t feed a dog’s behavior and that type of thing as well.”
Ron Hustvedt has known Cooper for more than 30 years and met him through Game Fair. He said having Cooper at Game Fair is helping it become more inclusive to minorities.
“I want BIPOC folks and everybody who’s reading this to know that Game Fair is open and welcome to everybody,” Hustvedt said. “We want to extend a special invitation for people who might not always feel like they’re represented in a lot of the organizations, but that coming out of here, you’ll see lots of people from lots of different areas with a wide variety of diverse backgrounds. That’s one of the great things that is about this event. You see and meet and talk to people all across the state and all across the Midwest. Every background, every ethnicity. It’s fantastic.”
Cooper says that one of the biggest misconceptions about dogs is that they are angry when they start barking loudly. He said that isn’t the reality with most dogs.
“Often times in our society today, a person thinks a barking dog is angry or mean,” Cooper said. “No. They’re just communicating. The average of them are never saying anything more than, ‘Come over here, let me investigate you. That’s the part that gets lost in the translation because dogs are dogs first and humans never. Their communication will never be ours. Their actions will never be ours. What takes them down the instinctual road…the human has had their instinctual road molded because it starts the molding when you’re sitting in the high chair the first day and mom puts a spoon in your hand. She’s molding your instincts. When you go to touch the stove and mom says, ‘No,’ she’s molding your instincts. They’re teaching you the difference. Well, the dogs aren’t taught the same way, so it’s an interactional difference.”
Cooper said dog training is counseling more than anything else.
“You get to meet a lot of people and the stuff that they go through,” he said. “You get to help a lot of people. It gives you avenues to be where you need to be when you need to be there. Dog training has taken me all over the world. It took me to Italy. It took me to Germany. It took me to France. I always tell people, ‘You won’t find anybody on the planet that has done more for the dog world than I have. Nobody. It’s not a bragging point. I went after so much different training aspects. Right now, I need a ghostwriter and a publisher. I had a book on the table. It was ready to go to print and the publishing company got bought out. When it comes to my dog business, it’s not just the dog business. It’s more of a people business with their companion animals. From the stuff that I’ve done, it’s extensive.”
