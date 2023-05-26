Josh Hebrink, a 2020 graduate of Elk River High School, won the 2023 NCAA DIII men's golf championship as a member of the Piedmont University men's golf team on Friday, May 19, at the Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky. Hebrink finished the tournament with a Par 72 over 66. He is scheduled to graduate from Piedmont, a private university in Demorest, Georgia, in May of 2024 with a degree in psychology.
Piedmont Lions junior Josh Hebrink trailed by one stroke heading into the final two holes of the 2023 NCAA DIII men's individual golf championship. The pressure didn't faze Hebrink, as he roared back to take the lead and went on to win the tournament. He is the first Piedmont athlete to win an NCAA individual championship.
Submitted photo
Trailing by one stroke heading into the final two holes of the 2023 NCAA DIII men’s individual golf championship, Piedmont University junior Josh Hebrink felt the pressure of trying to become the Lions’ first NCAA individual champion.
The pressure didn’t faze Hebrink, as he found the fairway at the 17th hole and spun a 54-degree wedge back and right into the center of the cup for an eagle 2 and a one stroke lead heading to the last shot. On the 18th hole, he pulled his tee shot left and found the green side bunker with his second. Hebrink chipped his shot perfectly, leaving him with an eight-foot putt with a slight break for the title to become the first Lion to win an NCAA individual championship. He scored a pat 72 over 66, scoring a 36 over 33 on both the front nine and the back nine. Piedmont University is a private, four-year liberal arts university located in Demorest, Georgia. One of its alumni is former MLB player Johnny Mize.
