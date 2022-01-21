In front of a packed gymnasium at Elk River High School, the Elks managed to finish amongst the top five in the annual Elk River Invite.
Elk River (2-4) finished fourth out of nine schools at the 2022 Elk River Invite on Saturday, Jan. 15, at Elk River High School. The Elks received 121 points on Saturday.
Elks head coach Bryan Kulm said Elk River improved its score by 17-18 points over the Cambridge Invite on Saturday, Jan. 8, at Cambridge-Isanti High School.
“Over the course of the week, we talked about bonus points and getting pins and how, with a bonus scoring like a pin or a major decision or a technical fall helps the team overall,” Kulm said. “I don’t know if the guys took it to heart, but it seemed to help us out a bit because we wrestled aggressive. We had one champion at 126 [senior Gavin Hilyar]. Our 138 pounder [freshman Brayden Hilyar] came in third. That was Brayden Hilyar’s best finish so far this year as a ninth grader. [Senior] Brady Thompson wrestled well, again. It was a good tournament for us.”
At 106 pounds, Elks freshman Jackson Ebner finished fifth, defeating Hibbing’s Nehimia Figueroa after Figueroa fell with 37 seconds remaining in the match. At 113 pounds, freshman Carter Lessard finished fourth after losing to Osseo’s Jameson Kulseth 12-0 in a major decision.
Wrestling is in Hilyar’s blood. His father, Jaime Hilyar, is a graduate of Elk River High School, an alumnus of the Elk River Elks wrestling program, and currently serves as activities director at Zimmerman High School.
At 120 pounds, junior Alex Artmann finished second, losing to Prior Lake’s Alan Koehler in the championship match when he fell with 3:24 remaining in the match. Gavin Hilyar defeated Jaxon Mikolzyk when Mikolzyk fell with 1:22 remaining in the first-place match. Brayden Hilyar finished third at 138 pounds when he defeated Rosemount’s Ethan Horn with a 16-5 major decision. The Elks also received a fifth-place finish from junior Daniel Greenberg at 160 pounds and a third-place finish from Thompson at 220 pounds.
Kulm said Gavin Hilyar is preparing to make a run at the Class 3A state wrestling tournament Thursday, March 3-Saturday, March 5, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
“He’s been doing little extra things throughout the week,” Kulm said. “Getting some extra running in, drilling more. He’s working on elevating his game because we’re getting closer to the Section [7-3A] tournament. As a senior, with the amount of wrestling he’s done, he’s focused on getting to that state tournament and winning some matches. He’s done well in the last two tournaments. He won both the Cambridge tournament [on Jan. 8] and the Elk River Invite. He had placed previously high as well. He’s notched that up as the season goes on. Figuring out how to beat these guys, I need to put in a little extra work and then be ready for those matches.”
