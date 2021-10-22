The first game at the remodeled Jerry Schempf Field for Team 130 was a memorable one. The Elks needed a last-minute touchdown to extend its winning streak to two.
Elk River (6-2, 2-2) defeated Alexandria (2-5, 2-2) 57-56 on Friday, Oct. 15, in the Elks first homecoming game since 2019.
Elks head coach Steve Hamilton said this win displays Elk River’s resiliency.
“We were bad there in the first half,” Hamilton said. “We fumbled there twice in a row and I said coming in, ‘They have the best player in the state [Alexandria senior wide receiver Kristen Hoskins].’ It probably would’ve helped us if we were on the old grass field, actually. He [Hoskins] is electric. Our guys played their tails off and they never quit. That’s what we said at halftime. ‘Guys, we’re two scores [down]. We get the ball. [If] we go down and score, it’s a one-possession game. We’ve got to get that one stop. Our guys did that. They stopped them short of fourth down and we got the onside kick, too, to flip this thing around.”
The Cardinals struck first early in the first quarter when senior quarterback Carter Steffensmeier ran three yards for a touchdown. Elks junior quarterback Cade Osterman ran 11 yards for a rushing touchdown of his own to cut Alexandria’s lead to one. Senior kicker Rylen Keoraj’s extra-point attempt was unsuccessful. It was Osterman’s sixth rushing touchdown of 2021.
Things didn’t go well for the Elks in the second half, as Alexandria took a 35-21 lead into halftime. Elks enior running back Shane Rademacher ran two yards for his second rushing touchdown of the season to cut Alexandria’s lead to 35-27. However, the Cardinals responded. Hoskins, who will play for the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the fall of 2022, caught a Keoraj kickoff and ran 76 yards, extending Alexandria’s lead to 42-27. The Elks responded when senior running back Dylan Rogers ran 88 yards on the ensuing kickoff, making the score 42-35. It was Rogers’ first kickoff return touchdown of 2021. Elks senior running back Jack Sumstad brought Team 130 to within one when he ran six yards for his fifth rushing touchdown of 2021. Keoraj’s extra point was successful, tying the game at 42.
In the fourth quarter, Elk River took a 48-42 lead when Rogers ran 10 yards for his 11th touchdown of the season. A two-point conversion pass from Osterman to junior tight end Caleb Sandstrom was successful, making it 50-42. Steffensmeier connected with Hoskins on a 50-yard pass, bringing Alexandria to within two. Hoskins ran seven yards for a rushing touchdown as the Cardinals later reclaimed the lead later in the fourth quarter.
With less than a minute remaining, the Elks needed to find a way to score seven points in order to win without having the game go to overtime. Sophomore running back Logan Bunker found the perfect time score score his first rushing touchdown of 2021, scoring with .7 seconds remaining. Keoraj’s extra point made it 57-56 Elks.
On the following kickoff, there was a little bit of drama, as the Cardinals attempted a Hail Mary as time expired. Multiple players tried to pass the ball laterally and score, but Elk River found a way to stop Alexandria before the Cardinals could cross the 50-yard line. Afterwards, the Elks leaped for joy for their first win at Jerry Schempf Field since Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, when Elk River defeated Monticello 30-12.
Elk River might not have won the game without an unsung hero. Senior quarterback Mason Olofson filled in for Osterman on two plays in the fourth quarter and completed two passes after fumbling his first snap.
Olofson said it felt great to help his team win.
“I wanted to help my team out and I’ve just been waiting to have my turn and it feels great to help my team and just have them and lead them to a good win,” Olofson said. “I wouldn’t do anything without them. They were the ones that helped me do this.”
Hamilton said winning the first game at the renovated Jerry Schempf Field after barely practicing in it at all is more meaningful than in previous years.
“This was literally the first time we have been our here [since the renovation],” he said. “We didn’t get a practice out here. We were talking before the game and one, it’s weird not to get on a bus this year, but it doesn’t feel like home yet because we haven’t been out here, so now, it probably does.”
