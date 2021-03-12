On a milestone night for senior forward Johanna Langbehn, the Elks 15-game, season-long winning streak ended in a clash of two top 10 teams in Class 4A girls basketball.
No. 8 Centennial (17-1, 12-1) defeated No. 5 Elk River (16-1, 12-0) 54-45 on Tuesday, March 9, at Centennial High School in Blaine.
The Cougars opened up an early lead, taking control midway through the first half and entered halftime up 28-23. The Elks cut into Centennial’s lead thanks to key 3-pointers from senior guard Elly Bahr and junior guard Hope Kanenwisher. Langbehn scored her 1,000th point late in the second half on a field goal, but the Cougars held on for the win.
Offensive Player of the Game
Centennial senior guard Jodi Anderson led the Cougars with 15 points. Anderson has committed to play for the University of North Dakota next season.
What’s Next
Elk River clinched the No. 1 seed in Section 8-4A and will have a first-round bye, going directly into the semifinals. The Elks host a semifinal game on Tuesday, March 23, at Elk River High School. Elk River’s opponent and the game’s start time has yet to be determined.
