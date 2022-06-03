Elks junior pitcher Sarah Lucht scores during Elk River's 8-5 loss to Moorhead in the Section 8-4A elimination bracket quarterfinal on Tuesday, May 31, at Central Lakes College in Brainerd. Lucht and the Elks will hope to progress further in the section tournament next season.
As the sky went back and forth between overcast clouds, drizzles and peaks of sunshine, the Elks hopes of advancing another round in the 2022 Section 8-4A softball tournament evaporated.
Elk River (10-13) lost 8-5 to Moorhead (14-10) 8-5 on Tuesday, May 31, at the Central Lakes College softball field in Brainerd.
The Elks fell behind 3-0 in the first inning but found a way to tie the game in the second inning. However, the Spuds responded in the bottom half of the second with four runs and held on for the win as the four-run defecit was too much to overcome for the Elks.
Elks head coach Jeff Nelsen said Elk River’s effort was great, but Moorhead was ready to play.
“Unfortunately, we booted the ball around a little a bit,” Nelsen said. “They had some clutch hits, a few more runs. It was a good battle all the way around.”
It was the final softball game for a pair of Elks seniors: catcher Kaitlyn Hilary and second baseman Emma Loretz. Both helped the Elks reach the 2021 Class 4A state tournament, which was Elk River’s first tournament appearance in eight years.
Hilary said Tuesday’s game was not the way she wanted her Elk River softball career to end.
“I’m going to miss playing with these girls,” Hilary said. “I’ve grown up with so many of them. I’m not ready to leave.”
With such a young team, a majority of the Elks roster will return for the 2023 season, including center fielder Karen Balabon, first baseman Kaylyn Breyen right fielder Greta Nelson, third baseman Allie Voit, shortstop Nora Zak, catcher Natilie Zimsky and pitchers Sarah Lucht and Mayci Larson.
Nelson said she hopes the Elks can go far in the Section 8-4A tournament next spring and back to the Class 4A state softball tournament at Caswell Park in North Mankato next June.
“It’s for sure a goal, but however far we get, I’m so happy to have the team that I do and everybody that comes out to the games,” Nelson said.
