Just one day after losing 15-7 to Robbinsdale Armstrong, the Elks responded by squeaking out a one-run win on senior night, Tuesday, May 9.
Elk River (9-6, 6-5) defeated Andover (10-7, 7-4) 4-3 at Lions Park.
Elks head coach Jeff Nelsen said the Elks went to bed on Monday night, forgot about the loss to the Falcons, and concentrated on winning against the Huskies.
“I’m proud of the way we played,” Nelsen said. “We capitalized early. Thank goodness. We got the runs that we needed. Our defense showed up today. The outfielders played as good as any outfield I’ve ever seen. That was fun for watch. They played for seven [complete] innings.”
Before the game, the Elks honored their eight graduating seniors: center fielder Karen Balabon, first baseman Kaylyn Breyen, left fielder Mayci Larson, catcher Greta Nelson, infielder Megan Rice, designated hitter Allie Voit, right fielder Regan Zak and shortstop Nora Zak. However, it was a junior who guided Elk River to the win.
Pitcher Kiana Hilary threw a complete game, allowing three runs and seven hits.
Hilary said she forgot about the first inning and focused on getting the next 18 outs.
“It felt like I accomplished a good accomplishment, especially on senior night,” Hilary said. “The seniors have been with me for a long time. It’s fun to play with them.”
Andover took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. The Elks responded by scoring four in the bottom half of the inning. Voit hit a multiple-RBI double to pad Elk River’s lead to 4-1, as the Elks were patient against Andover junior pitcher Kaelyn Polzin.
Voit said the Elks didn’t remember last night’s game very well.
“They move forward,” Voit said. “It doesn’t matter what happened. We could go 0-for-4 and nobody would even know because we would come right back. That’s an awesome thing about these girls.”
The Huskies scored one run in the top of the fifth and another in the top of the seventh, but that was all Hilary would allow.
Nelson, who caught each out of Hilary’s complete game, said she’s proud of her achievement.
“I applaud her,” Nelson said. “She’s such a great pitcher. I’m grateful that I’ve gotten the opportunity to know her and catch for her. I’m excited for the future of Elk River softball.”
After the game, players and family members stayed as they ate mini bundt cakes topped with cream cheese frosting, making the taste of victory even sweeter.
Nelsen said Tuesday’s game is the type of game the Elks will need to win if they want to capture the Section 8-4A title and advance to the Class 4A state tournament for the second time in three seasons.
“We didn’t play well [against Armstrong],” he said. “A lot of teams would carry that negative momentum. The positive energy was great. The positive momentum was great.”
