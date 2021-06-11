Down to their last out and with their season on the line, the Elks rallied with their second, come-from-behind walkoff win in nine games.
No. 3 Elk River (19-3) defeated Brainerd (20-5) 3-2 in 10 innings on Thursday, June 10, at Rogers High School.
Sophomore designated hitter Allie Voit ended the game and saved the Elks’ 2021 season when she made a 1-3 lineout for the first out of the inning. However, thanks to sophomore right fielder Karen Balabon’s aggressive base-running, Balabon scored the winning run to send the Elks to the Section 8-4A championship game against No. 9 Rogers (19-4).
After trailing 1-0 and 2-1 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, sophomore first baseman Kaylyn Breyen tied the game when she hit an RBI single up the middle in the bottom of the ninth. It was Breyen’s 12th RBI of the season.
In the bottom of the tenth, Balabon walked, senior pitcher Annie Volkers doubled to left field, and senior catcher Avery Hills was intentionally walked, setting up Voit with a chance to win the game and save Elk River’s season. She delivered.
What’s Next
Elk River will face Rogers in Game Two of the Section 8-4A championship series on Friday, June 11, at Lions Park. If the Elks win, they will advance to the Class 4A state tournament for the first time since winning the Class 4A state championship in 2013. Rogers, on the contrary, has not made the state tournament in more than a decade.
