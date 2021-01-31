In the Elks' first meet in 11 months, Elk River fell short in it’s 2020-21 season opener.
Elk River (0-1, 0-1) lost to Champlin Park (1-0, 1-0) on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Elk River High School. It was the Elks first meet since Saturday, Feb. 21, 2020, when the Elks competed at the Class 2A state meet at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Elks head coach Jennifer Bartlett said it was a good meet to open the season.
“We definitely, with the Minnesota pause and then the break before our season, we showed that we weren’t as polished as we would’ve liked,” Bartlett said. “No one got injured. It was a good day. We got that meet out of the way and now we look forward to Coon Rapids on Monday. Our goal is to beat our team score and to add some of our vaults and bars that weren’t in and, of course, as always, stay on the beam.”
The Elks and Rebels tied on vault 35-35 and on beam 36-36, but Champlin Park outscored Elk River on bars 32-31 and floor 36-35.
Leading the way for the Elks was sophomore Jaelyn Sorenson. Sorenson finished second in the all-around with a score of 35.375. Sorenson received a score of 8.025 on bars, 9.25 on beam, 9.20 on floor and an 8.25 on vault.
Freshman Sydney Martin made her Elk River debut on Monday and finished in the top five in two of the three events she competed in. Martin finished fourth on bars, receiving a score of 7.975, and fourth on beam, receiving a score of 8.9. She also finished seventh in floor with a score of 8.425.
Bartlett said Martin did well in her first meet as an Elk.
“Martin did a great job [in] her first varsity meet,” she said. “She will be a great addition to our team. Her performance on beam will be even better than what she had shown because we took out a few pieces of the puzzle because they weren’t consistent yet, like most girls.”
What’s Next
The Elks will host Northwest Suburban Conference rival Coon Rapids on Monday, Feb. 1, at 6:30 p.m. at Elk River High School.
Bartlett said she was proud of her team after competing in front of no spectators. This season’s motto is “Quality over quantity and progress over perfection.”
“It was hard to get excited and pumped up,” Bartlett said. “They did a nice job of being there together and going through it together. It was different and now it’s the new normal this year. We’re going to crush it.”
