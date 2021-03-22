The Elks gymnastics team is headed to the Class 2A state tournament once again, marking the first time since 1993 and 1994 that the Elks have appeared in back-to-back state tournaments.
Elk River-Zimmerman, the No. 6 team in Class 2A, finished first at the Section 5-2A tournament on Thursday, March 18, at Champlin Park High School.
Elks head coach Jennifer Bartlett said...
"
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.