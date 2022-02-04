The Elk River gymnastics team closed the 2021-22 regular season as the undefeated Northwest Suburban Conference champions (9-0) on Monday, Jan. 31, at Elk River High School. The Elks scored 140.90 points to defeated NWSC opponents Centennial (127.975) and Coon Rapids (114.1) in the double dual. This was Elk River’s 11th NWSC conference championship and 12th overall. Elk River won the Twin Cities Suburban West Conference in 1992-93 under former head coach Dana Hunt.
Elks head coach Jenn Bartlett said the gymnasts worked hard all season to get to this point.
“They had their eyes on the prize, which was a [Northwest Suburban] Conference title,” Bartlett said.
The Elks swept the team events and the top two individual finishers within each dual meet. To earn the team score of 140.90, the Elks scored 36.425 on vault, 32.975 on bars, 36.05 on beam and 35.45 on floor. All five individual competitions were won by an Elk River athlete. Leading the way was senior co-captain Abby Rekstad, who won the vault, uneven bars, floor and all-around competitions. Senior Zoey Johnson finished first on beam.
Monday night’s top finishers on vault were Rekstad (9.45), Johnson (9.35), and sophomore Sydney Martin (9.125). Bartlett showed excitement when explaining that the vault lineup has three consistent flipping vaults and freshman Ally Rekstad will debut a brand new vault with a start vaulue of 9.60 at the Section 7-2A tournament. Five Elks swept the top four spots on bars in both meets with Abby Rekstad taking top honors (8.75), followed by Ally (8.125), Martin (8.10) and a tie for 4th place between Johnson and freshman Kendall Cole (8.00).
The Elks best event is the balance beam. Elk River earned the top three spots on Monday night. Leading the team was Johnson (9.475), senior assistant captain Cadence Martie (8.875) and a tie for 3rd place between Abby Rekstad and Martin (8.85). The floor exercise had the dynamic Rekstad sister duo earning first and second, with Abby’s 9.225 and Ally’s 8.85 scores. The Elks had four athletes competing all-around in the double dual and they earned the top four honors of the night. Winning the event was Abby Rekstad (36.275), followed by Johnson (35.55), Martin (34.525) and Ally Rekstad (33.45).
Johnson said Monday’s win proved that Elk River is capable of greatness.
“We’ve proven to everyone that we can pull out on top no matter the occassion,” Johnson said. “We’re strong as a team. We’re pushing each other to be better.”
Martie said she’s happy to win another NWSC conference championship.
“It meant the world to us to win another championship,” Martie said. “It showed that all of our hard work paid off. I’m happy that Bartlett got to spend our senior year with us here, and it’s going to be sad to see us all go.”
Gangl said the Elks are deserved 2021-22 Northwest Suburban Conference champions.
“There’s a lot of hard hours and dedication to the sport that not everybody sees,” Gangl said. “We believe it’s well deserved. We have put so much hard work into it that we deserve it. Bartlett’s been my coach for a lot of years. She’s brought everybody not only coaching skills in gymnastics but life skills that we take on to our life.”
Following the meet, the Elks honored the 2022 senior class of Johnson, Abby Rekstad, co-captain Ava Cole, Martie, Gangl and junior varsity starter Ashley Meyer. Bartlett also received honors, as the crowd learned that she is retiring following the completion of the 2021-22 season after over 20 years with the program. It was her last home meet as Elks head coach.
Before the seniors were honored, Bartlett gave a short speech to honor the fans in attendance. She was hired in July 1997 by former Elk River High School athletics director Mike Hanlon. She teared up when mentioning his name and thanked him for taking a chance on her. Bartlett also thanked her husband, Rob Bartlett, for his support and sacrifices through the years. Also attending the meet were Elk River High School principal Terry Bizal and assistant principal Julie Odegard.
Bartlett said what the 2022 senior class brings to the table in practice and at meets is unmatched.
“They attack everything,” she said. “They’ve learned to let things go from event to event and start over mentally. In gymnastics, you’re talking about a 3-minute window to start over, and they’re doing it with grace. They’re tough. They’re strong and determined girls.”
Rekstad said she has learned from Bartlett to try something different if what you’re doing now isn’t working.
“If you don’t succeed or you don’t like what you’re doing, move onto the next thing and try that thing,” Rekstad said.
Each senior listened to a short speech by a teammate and received a gift bag, including a book filled with memories from their underclassmen teammates.
Cole said the seniors were emotional after reading the books prepared by teammates.
“Hearing everyone talk about the great memories we’ve had and some of us having siblings on the team made it even more emotional because they’ve known us our whole lives. It’s just been a great experience knowing and getting to know everyone, especially Bartlett. It’s been a great senior year.”
The Elks’ next meet will be the Section 7-2A championship at Forest Lake Area High School on Friday, Feb. 11, at 5 p.m. at Forest Lake Area High School. If the Elks finish first, the team will advance to its third straight Class 2A state tournament, becoming the first team since the Elks teams of 1992-94 to accomplish that feat. The Elks have sent individuals to the State tournament four years straight and are looking to make it five in a row.
Johnson said finishing first in Section 7-2A for the third year in a row is attainable.
“It’s definitely in range. We’re right there with the other teams. We need to hit our routines like we can and keep moving forward through the meet.”
Bartlett said little compares to winning another NWSC championship at Elk River High School.
“There’s nothing better than closing out my career at home with a big W and another conference title,” Bartlett said. “Now, the eyes are on Sections and trying to get the opportunity to go back to State. They [the team] want to do something Elk River had done only one other time under coach Dana Hunt and that’s going back to State three years in a row. We did change sections, so we have a bit of work to do for a few more tenths in routines. Currently, we’re No. 9, Anoka’s No. 10 and Cambridge-Isanti is No. 7 in the Class 2A rankings, so it’s going to be a good ride.”
Following the Section 7-2A championship, the Elks hope to send both the team and a few individuals to the 2022 Class 2A state gymnastics team and individual tournaments at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.. The team state tournament will be held on Friday, Feb. 18, at 11 a.m., while the 2022 Class 2A individual tournament will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 11 a.m.
