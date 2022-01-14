Elks senior co-captain Abby Rekstad hangs onto the uneven parallel bar during Elk River's 143.1-142.55 win over Anoka in a Northwest Suburban Conference showdown on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Elk River High School. Rekstad scored a 9.65 out of 9.8 on vault.
Erik Nelson
Elks senior Zoey Johnson hangs onto the uneven bar as senior co-captain Ava Cole watches during Elk River's 143.1-142.55 win over Anoka on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Elk River High School.
Erik Nelson
Elks sophomore Sydney Martin hangs onto the parallel bar during Elk River's 143.1-142.55 win over Anoka on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Elk River High School.
In a battle of two undefeated Northwest Suburban Conference opponents, the Elks were the team that remained perfect in front of a full fan section in the little gymnasium at Elk River High School on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Elk River (5-0, 5-0) defeated Anoka 143.1-142.55 in a razor-close meet.
Elks head coach Jenn Bartlett said it felt great to win against the Tornadoes.
“Anoka is a strong gymnastics team,” Bartlett said. “To win at home is fantastic. We will see them one more time before sections in February. It’s going to be who stays the cleanest and who stays the safest all the way through the season. It felt good to do it at home in front of a packed audience, our family and friends and livestream also.”
The Elks last won a section championship in 2020 and have won 10 section titles since the 2001 season. The Elks are in their first season in Section 7-2A in 2021-22.
Elk River finished in first place in three of four events. The Elks finished first on vault with a score of 36.15, first on beam with a score of 36.5 and first on floor with a score of 36.75. Elk River finished second on bars with a score of 33.7. Anoka finished first with a score of 33.825.
Elks senior Cadence Martie said the Elks perfected their skills for their meet against the Tornadoes.
"Our scores went up one tenth at a time," Martie said.
Bartlett said the Elks strengths were on beam, floor and vault and that their weekest event was bars. The highlight of the meet came when senior Abby Rekstad scored a 9.65 out of a 9.8 on her vault routine.
“You can’t get that much more perfect than that [Rekstad’s score],” she said. “Our floor was one of our best floor scores of the season, so floor is coming along and getting better. Our balance beam is one of our best. We went four sticks today out of five girls and that really helps solidify the win. Our bars continues to improve. We’re going to clean that thing up. That’s our weakest event, but we are working for one tenth. That’s what we keep talking about is be better than yesterday and gain an extra tenth everywhere we can go.”
Rekstad said the Elks came together on Tuesday night.
“I’m so proud of everyone,” Rekstad said. “Being there for each other and pushing for each other to do our best even when things went wrong.”
