Elk River fans who packed the stands of the VandenBerge Middle School pool were in for a show on Thursday, Sept. 30. The Elks girls swimming team pulled off an upset against one of the top teams in the Northwest Suburban Conference.
Elk River (2-1-1) defeated Maple Grove 101-85, extending its winning streak to two.
Elks head coach Julie Odegard said she didn’t get a lot of sleep on Wednesday, Sept. 22, preparing for the meet against the Crimson.
“The girls swam amazing,” Odegard said. “They took it on and they did it all. It was awesome.”
Elk River earned its first event win of the meet when senior co-captain Rachel Schlueter finished first in the 50-yard freestyle relay with a time of 25.68. Senior Zoey Johnson placed first in the 1-meter diving competiton with a score of 206.85. Schlueter finished first in the 100-yard freestyle relay in 56.15. Junior Gracyn Schmitz finished first in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:44.35. The Elks ‘A’ relay team of Schlueter and sophomores Gabrielle Odegard, Josephine Schmidt and Olivia Seward finished first in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:44.72. In addition to those first-place finishes, the Elks had seven second-place finishes and nine third-place finishes.
Senior co-captain Julia Schmeidel said it was exciting to win over Maple Grove.
“We’re working hard right now,” Schmeidel said. “I’m proud of all of us. It’s crazy. They [Maple Grove] have always been a strong team. The fact that we’re able to compete with them and tonight that we were able to come out on top was remarkable.”
