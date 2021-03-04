The Elks girls nordic skiing team is headed to the Class A state tournament after finishing first at the Section 5A meet on Wednesday, March 3, at Theodore Wirth Park in Golden Valley.

 Elk River sophomore Hailee Zimpel finished first in both the classic race and the freestyle race. Zimpel finished the classic race in 12:42 and finished the freestyle race in 10:32.4 for a combined time of 23:14.7. Senior Katelyn Gramstad finished third with a combined time of 24:19.4, finishing the classic race in 13:19 and the freestyle race in 11:21.6. Zimpel and Gramstad advance to the state tournament as members of the Elks, not as individuals. 

What’s Next

The Class A girls state nordic skiing championships will be held on Thursday, March 11, at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik. The classic race starts at 1 p.m. and the freestyle race starts at 2:20 p.m. Joining Zimpel and Gramstad next Thursday will be seventh grader Claire Swanson, freshman Emily Baker and seniors Audrey Neuerberg-Chapman, Ilus Gallay and Mallory Williams.

