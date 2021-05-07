The Elks home portion of their 2021 season didn’t start off the way they wanted it to.
Maple Grove (1-3-0, 2-3-0) defeated Elk River (4-0–0, 4-0-0) 9-8 on Monday, May 3, at Oak Knoll Athletic Complex in Elk River.
Elks head coach Stephanie Anderson said Elk River gave it its all in a losing effort.
“They came out strong,” Anderson said. “We wanted to win. We came out strong. We came out hard, but the girls fought to the very end. I was proud of them. Being down the girls last week without being in any [practices] or being in any games, the girls played very well. We’ve got to make sure that we can get to the net and make sure we get more shots on net. That’s what held us back in this game.”
Maple Grove scored four goals early in the first half to take a commanding 4-0 lead. The Elks stormed back to tie the game with four goals of their own, making it 4-4 at the end of the first half.
In the second half, Elk River tried to complete the comeback, but the Crimson outscored the Elks 5-4.
Elk River sophomore midfielder Isabella Dols scored a hat trick for the Elks in the loss.
“She plays aggressive and she never gives up,” Anderson said. “She’s a great team player. She’ll look for those options as well but then will drive to the net when [she’s] needed to be.”
Anderson said it felt good to be back at Oak Knoll Athletic Complex. It was the Elks’ first home game since Wednesday, May 29, 2019, when the Elks defeated Monticello 18-6 in the Section 8A quarterfinal.
“The atmosphere was good,” she said. “The girls were excited to finally have a home game. The last three games, we have been out seven of our varsity players due to COVID-19 reasons. We were all excited to get back out there.”
Offensive Player of the Game
Although Dols scored a hat trick, it was Maple Grove midfielder’s Becky Goetsch who provided the offensive fireworks with a hat trick of her own. It was Goetsch’s first-career hat trick.
Defensive Player of the Game
Maple Grove goaltender Brigit Goetsch made 14 saves for her fourth win of the season.
What’s Next
Elk River will face Spring Lake Park on Monday, May 10, at 7 p.m. at Oak Park Athletic Complex in Elk River. The Elks defeated the Panthers 8-7 in the most-recent game between the teams on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Spring Lake Park High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.