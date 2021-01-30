The first ever girls varsity hockey game was an intense, defense-first game between two Northwest Suburban Conference rivals. The Elks first home game at Furniture and Things Community Event Center ended in defeat.
No. 7 Maple Grove (3-2-0, 3-2-0) defeated Elk River (1-3-0, 1-3-0) 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday, Jan. 26, in the first-ever girls varsity hockey game in Furniture and Things Community Event Center history.
Elks head coach Brian Ballenger said he was pleased with Elk River’s effort on Tuesday even though the Elks lost.
“They battled and competed hard,” Ballenger said. “Maple Grove’s a top-5 team [in Class 2A] and I didn’t think our girls were intimidated by that at all. Other than a few stretches in the game, it was a back-and-forth, fairly even game. That was all because of the effort that the girls put in.”
The Crimson opened the scoring when senior forward Tristana Tatur scored her fifth goal of the season at 7:20 of the first period. Tatur beat Elks junior goaltender Ashley Hess with a wrist shot that slid between Hess’ pads giving Maple Grove a 1-0 lead. The Crimson led 1-0 after the first period.
Neither team scored in the second period. Elk River killed off three penalties in the second period, including a 5-on-3. Maple Grove killed off two penalties of its own.
Down 1-0 late in the third, Ballenger called a timeout with less than a minute remaining in regulation. He pulled Hess in favor of an extra attacker. It paid off.
At 16:16 of the third period with about 44 seconds remaining in regulation, senior defender and co-captain Cora Coz beat Maple Grove senior goaltender Brooke Cassibo with a hard slap shot from the blue line, tying the game at 1-1. It was Coz’ first goal of the season as the Elks piled on top of her in celebration. The goal forced overtime.
Ballenger said the Elk River bench was excited after Coz’ goal.
“It’s great to have [Coz], a senior captain, score that first goal for the girls varsity hockey team in the new facility,” he said. “It was great to have them score that goal to tie it up late in the game. I told the girls between the second and third period that we were going to play 17 [minutes] and possibly go into OT because I was feeling like they were going to get one and she popped it in at the end.”
Jubilation in the stands turned to disappointment when Tatur scored an unassisted power-play goal at 5:17 of overtime for her sixth goal of the season and second of the game. She intercepted an Elk River turnover and beat Hess top shelf, spoiling the Elks first game at their new arena.
Offensive Player of the Game
Tatur’s two goals catapulted Maple Grove. It was Tatur’s second-multi-goal game of the season.
Defensive Player of the Game
Hess made 34 saves on 36 shots in the loss.
Ballenger said Hess played well for the Elks.
“She’s a top goaltender and she was solid,” Ballenger said. “Our defensive game plan…the girls did a great job executing [and] helping [Hess] see a lot of those pucks and clearing away rebounds and doing those things.”
What’s Next
Elk River will face Osseo/Park Center on Saturday, Jan. 30, at 3 p.m. at Dick Vraa Ice Arena in Osseo. The Elks defeated the Stars 5-3 in the most-recent game between the two teams on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Elk River Ice Arena.
