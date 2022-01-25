Inside Cornerstone Automotive Arena in Elk River on Saturday, Jan. 22, the No. 4 team in Class 2A spoiled Elk River's bid to win on the 16th edition of Hockey Day Minnesota. Hockey Day Minnesota has been held every year since 2007 with the exception of Hockey Day Minnesota 2021, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was also Elk River's Parent's Day, which honors the parents of all of the players.
No. 4 Minnetonka (16-4-0, 4-2-0) defeated Elk River (10-10-1, 5-5-1) 5-3 on Hockey Day Minnesota 2022.
Elks head coach Brian Ballenger said that although Elk River lost, he was proud of the team's effort in attempting to come back from a 3-goal deficit in the second period. Ballenger called a timeout after Minnetonka scored to make it 4-1 at 12:18 of the second.
"That's a top-5 team that we played over there today," Ballenger said. "It [Minnetonka] is one of the most talented teams individually in the state right there with Andover, Edina and certainly some others. We played well, won a lot of one-on-one battles in the first period. We got a goal that tied us up 1-1. The second goal, unfortunately, towards the end of the period, was a lucky stick bounce. If it goes off of our player's stick differently, they [maybe] don't score and we go in [to the first intermission] 1-1. I didn't think that impacted us.
"We lost our wheels for a little while in the second. [I] called timeout, refocused on who we are and what we needed to be. The past was in the past. The girls responded well, made it 4-3 and the third period could've gone the other way as far as us getting a goal or two or three more, whatever. I was happy with our performance."
The Skippers took the lead at 8:28 of the first period when senior defender Olivia LaRoche scored her ninth goal of 2021-22 and her third power-play tally, beating Elks senior goaltender Ashley Hess with a quick shot on a rebound after Hess made an initial save on Minnetonka junior forward Ava Lindsay. The Elks responded less than five minutes later at 13:01 when junior forward Andi Huselid deflected the puck into the net with her body, tying the game at one. It was Huselid's third goal of the season.
However, the Skippers answered at 16:53 of the second when freshman forward Lauren Mack knocked the puck in during a scramble in the goal crease. It was Mack's ninth goal of the season, as Minnetonka took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.
Lindsay put her stamp on the game with two goals in the second period. First, she beat Hess for her 15th goal of 2021-22 and her first shorthanded goal of the season at 11:25 of the second. Then, she fired a snap shot past Hess top shelf to make it 4-1 less than a minute later at 12:18 of the period. It was her fifth multi-goal game of 2021-22. Lindsay is committed to play for the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers.
Following the timeout called by Ballenger, Elk River made things interesting later in the second when sophomore forward Dani Heinrichsen beat Skippers senior goaltender Sophia Johnson on the power play at 15:13 of the second with her fourth goal of 2021-22 and her first power-play goal of the season. Senior forward and captain Maddy Christian cut the Skippers lead to one with her 22nd goal of the season at 16:57. Elk River trailed Minnetonka 4-3 heading into the third period.
Minnetonka regained the momentum when junior defender Josie Hemp, another player committed to play for the University of Minnesota women's hockey team, scored the game-winning goal at 2:30 of the third. It was Hemp's seventh goal of the season. Minnetonka outshot Elk River 36-16. Both teams scored one power-play goal, with the Elks going 1 for 6 and the Skippers going 1 for 4.
Elks sophomore forward Hailey Jussila said Elk River needs to learn that when the team falls apart, it needs to come back together.
"That's what we did," Jussila said. "We came back and scored two more goals and play the body and go into games not expecting to lose because even the best teams are beatable."
Although the Elks lost, Huselid said that there is a silver lining in that Hockey Day Minnesota 2022 is a statewide celebration of Minnesota's favorite sport. Hockey has been Minnesota's official state sport since 2009.
"It connects everybody that plays hockey," Huselid said. "It's a fun celebration. Everybody gets together on one day and celebrates hockey."
