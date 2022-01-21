The stands at Cornerstone Automotive Arena in Elk River were filled with not only red, black and white Elk River High School apparel, but teal shirts were on display as well. As part of Hockey Hits Back Night, an organization called Sophie’s Squad, which raises money and awareness for youth mental health and suicide prevention, hosted a fundraiser during the game. Elk River boys hockey alumnus and former National Hockey League defenseman Paul Martin, who is an assistant coach for the University of Minnesota men’s hockey team, dropped the puck in a ceremonial opening faceoff before the game. The Elks made the night even more special with a resounding win.
Elk River (10-8-1, 5-4-1) defeated Armstrong-Cooper (8-11-1, 0-7-1) 8-2 on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Senior forward and captain Maddy Christian and freshman forward Abby Hunsberger each had ht tricks.
Elks head coach Brian Ballenger said Elk River bounced back after not playing the greatest of hockey in the first period.
“We did good things as far as putting the puck in the net in the first,” Ballenger said. “In the second period, we took away time and space and good gap control. Pucks ended up in the back of the net and we used our speed and played physical.”
Christian scored her 19th goal of 2021-22 at 2:45 of the first period. She deflected a pass from junior forward Andi Huselid past Wings junior goaltender Makayla Levoir, giving the Elks a 1-0 lead. Christian beat Levoir again with a wrist shot at 5:13 of the first for her 20th goal of the season. Hansberger scored a short-handed goal at 13:09 of the first for her ninth goal of the season. The Elks led 3-0 at first intermission.
Christian and Hansberger teamed up for the Elks’ fourth goal, as Hansberger scored while Christian received her 15th assist of the season. Senior forward Harper Westgaard scored her first-career goal at 8:31 of the second. Sophomore defender Carly Humphrey scored her 11th goal of 2021-22 at 10:30 of the second with a wrist shot. The Elks held a commanding 6-0 lead at the second intermission.
Armstrong-Cooper senior forward Makenzie Johnson scored her seventh goal of 2021-22 at 2:58 of the third, beating Elks senior goaltender Ashley Hess with a wrist shot top shelf from the left wing, ending Hess’ hope of earning her second shutout of the season. Less than a minute later, at 3:26 of the third, Christian completed her hat trick, which was her second of the season.
After Wings junior forward Cara Cook scored her fifth goal of the season at 11:39, Hansberger completed her first career hat trick at 15:26 of the third.
Hansberger said it was exciting to score her first career hat trick.
“That was fun,” Hansberger said. “Overall, the game was fun to play. I now have the confidence to keep putting the puck in the net and now that it’s out of the way, I can help get other people goals and more assists.”
Christian said Hockey Hits Back as well as mental health awareness, especially amongst teens and young adults is important. Sophie’s Squad is named after Sophie Wieland, a 14-year old youth hockey player who died on Monday, July 12, 2021. Wieland struggled with mental health issues.
“Hockey has always been a safe place to go when you need to talk to someone or you need to reach out,” Christian said. “All your teammates are always going to be there, especially on and off the ice. That’s what it means to have such an incredible family as a hockey team.”
Ballenger said the Elks were excited to have the opportunity to host a Hockey Hits Back game.
“We constantly remind our players that they matter, that they’re important and that, as a coaching staff and as parents and as part of the whole hockey community, they are so important and that we are always here for them. To see their support and their excitement and the recognition that how important they are for each other as well. It’s a great cause. It’s tragic what caused this, but, coming out of it, a great program and happy to be a part of it."
