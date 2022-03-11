Elks junior forward Ella Johnson battles for possession on the game's opening tipoff against Knights junior point guard Piper Carlson during the first half of Elk River's 67-58 loss to St. Michael-Albertville in the Section 8-4A semifinal on Saturday, March 5, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Erik Nelson
Elk River girls basketball’s 2021-22 season came to an end against St. Michael-Albertville at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Saturday, March 5.
The Elks (17-10) fell to the Knights (21-7).
Elks junior guard Jordan Langbehn said she’ll remember the senior class of 2022: Ava Berg and Hope Kanenwisher.
“Hope is one of my best friends and Ava is always an emotional support for me,” Langbehn said. “I’m definitely going to remember them and all our time going places together, definitely the team bonding portion.”
The Elks were led offensively by junior forward Ella Johnson, who scored a season-high 25 points. Sophomore guard Britta DeMar had 10 points.
Elk River pushed St. Michael-Albertville to its breaking point in the first half, trailing only by one 32-31 in a tightly played half. In the second half, the Knights outscored the Elks 35-27.
Kanenwisher said she’ll remember the off-court activities, including long bus rides and times in the locker room.
“Everyone was there for each other,” Kanenwisher said. “Not individually the games, but how our team bonded together.”
The Elks will have almost all of their players returning for 2022-23, with only Berg and Kanenwisher graduating. The Elks will begin their 2022-23 season in November barring any changes.
