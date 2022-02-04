With the Elk River pep band in attendance, the Elks girls basketball team ended January on a high note.

Elk River (10-7, 8-3) defeated Osseo (4-12, 1-0) 57-43 on Thursday, Jan. 27, at Elk River High School. The Elks extended its winning streak to a season-high six wins after losing the previous four and have won three straight at home.

Elks head coach Jeremy Digiovanni said the Elks played better in the second half because Elk River was crisper and tighter defensively.

“We had to refocus,” Digiovanni said. “We came out in the first half. We were playing much faster than what we needed to play on offense. Defensively, we weren’t locked in our assignments. At halftime, I talked about refocusing, taking better care of the ball and locking down on defense and doing the things that we’ve done recently when we’ve had this good stretch, trusting each other to do their jobs. It ended up working much better in the second half.”

The Elks outscored the Orioles 29-27 in the first half and 28-16 in the second half. It was mainly a communal effort offensively by Elk River. Sophomore Kayla Christy led Elk River with 14 points, while senior Ella Johnson had 11. No other Elk River player had more than 10.

Elks senior Hope Kanenwisher said the Elks slowed down and stopped forcing passes in the second half.

“We slowed down and stopped forcing passes,” Kanenwisher said. “We slowed down our offense and shot the ball well. That led to more easy baskets.”

Elks continue winning ways against Anoka; stretches win streak to 7

The Elks extended its winning streak to a season-high seven games with a 55-39 win over Anoka (6-13, 2-10) on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Elk River High School. 

The Elks outscored the Tornadoes 24-22 in the first half and 31-17 in the second half. Elk River was led offensively by Christy, who scored 12 points, and junior Jordan Langbehn, who had a team-high 17.

Elk River will look to push its winning streak to eight when it visits Park Center (5-13, 3-9) on Friday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m. at Park Center High School.

