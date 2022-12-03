In a battle of two undefeated teams with red as their primary colors, the Elks managed to beat the defending state champion and win its first Class 5A football championship in six years.
No. 3 Elk River (13-0) defeated No. 1 Mankato West (12-1) 29-26 on Saturday, Dec. 3, in the 2022 Class 5A Prep Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Class 5A Prep Bowl concluded the 50th anniversary Minnesota state football tournament (1972) and the 40th anniversary of the Prep Bowl (1982). This was Elk River's first state football championship since 2016. The Elks also ended Mankato West's 31-game winning streak.
Elks head coach Steve Hamilton said he knew the seniors on Team 131 could win a state championship since they were eighth graders four years ago.
"They stayed together," Hamilton said. "It's such a grind. It's December 3 and these guys played through everything. [It] didn't matter how much they were hurt. Some of these guys never came off the field...It's special."
The Elks started the game on the wrong end of the scoreboard. Mankato West scored with 5:55 remaining in the first quarter when Scarlets senior running back Jackson Froderman ran in for a 6-yard touchdown run. After the extra point, the Scarlets led 7-0.
Elk River answered immediately on the following drive when senior quarterback Cade Osterman ran 17 yards for a touchdown at 1:38 of the first quarter. Elk River senior kicker Breanna Bernardson made the extra point. Bernardson became the first female player in Prep Bowl history to kick an extra point.
Hamilton said that as a father of two daughters, Bernardson's accomplishment is fantastic.
"Bri has been consistent," he said. "She's not going to miss. It's awesome that she's out here. I was out there with her. She's the soccer goalie. She's played soccer her whole life. This was the first time she came out and tried football. I said, 'Are you glad you did it?,' and she said, 'This is amazing.' It's a credit to the team because they accept anybody whether they've been playing or not. It doesn't matter who it is. They bring anybody on this team and you feel like a member of this team."
Elks junior running back Logan Bunker ran for a 93-yard touchdown to give the Elks a 13-7 lead at 9:01 in the second quarter. Bunker broke a Prep Bowl record set by Robbie Grimsley of Hutchinson, who had held the record since 2013.
Scarlets junior quarterback Bart Mcaninch scored to cut the lead to one at 2:58 of the second quarter with a one-yard run at blank of the second quarter. Elks junior kicker Alex Akim missed the extra point.. After one half, the Elks led 14-13.
Mankato West regained the lead at 6:13 of the third quarter when Mcaninch threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Dylan Williams to make it 19-14 Scarlets. The Scarlets unsuccessfully tried to complete a 2-point conversion.
Elk River countered Mankato West's touchdown with one of their own. Senior running back P.J. Bono ran five yards allowing the Elks to retake the lead at 4:14 of the third. The call was originally a 2nd and 1 from the one yard line. Elk River challenged, and after video review, the call was overturned to a touchdown to the delight of the Elks fans. Senior running back Gavin Schmidt made a two-point conversion to make the game a 22-19 advantage for the Elks.
Bono said it was great getting the touchdown.
"As a running back, I don't usually play offense that much," Bono said. "Just going in and doing my job means a lot to the team."
Bono scored again with 40 seconds remaining in the third quarter, breaking free from the Scarlets defense. It was his first multi-touchdown game of 2022.
Mankato West fought back to cut Elk River's lead when Froderman ran for a 7-yard touchdown at 8:37 of the fourth. It was his second touchdown of the game. Akim's extra point made it 29-26.
Up 29-26 with less than a minute remaining and the ball in the offensive zone. The Elks ran out the clock and celebrated the program's second state championship in 131 years of football.
Osterman said all the hard work and extra effort the team put into practices was worth it in the end.
"The first feeling I felt was a sense of relief," he said. "Knowing that all those extra reps in the weight room, extra runs up the hills, reps at practice, grinding it out every day; it all meant something. I felt the biggest sense of relief."
Elks senior tight end and defensive lineman Jack Lachmiller said it felt surreal as time ran out, realizing that the Elks won the state title.
"It didn't feel real at first, but then, you soak it all in," Lachmiller said. "It feels amazing."
Offensive Player of the Game
Bono's second-quarter touchdown that was given after video review gave the Elks the lead and they never looked back. Bono's cousin Sherrod Khpan was a member of Team 125. Now, his younger cousin is a state champion himself.
Defensive Player of the Game
Bunker had one sack for the Elks in addition to his second-quarter touchdown.
Aftermath
This is Elk River High School's first state championship since the 2016-17 girls basketball team won the Class 4A girls basketball championship more than 5 1/2 years ago.
Hamilton said there are many similarities between Team 131 and Team 125.
"It's a senior-dominated group," Hamilton said. "Team 125 was the same way. We feel this group [Team 131] is better upfront. We felt we were more athletic. 125 was such a great team. That was the question with these guys we had going into the year. We're super athletic. 'Can they pull together and be a team when we need them to?'
"To win a state championship, you've got to have somebody that can make plays when they're not there. Cade did that for us."
Like in 2016, Elks fans will celebrate where the Elk River runs into the Mississippi River.
