In a battle of two undefeated teams with red as their primary colors, the Elks managed to beat the defending state champion and win its first Class 5A football championship in six years.

No. 3 Elk River (13-0) defeated No. 1 Mankato West (12-1) 29-26 on Saturday, Dec. 3, in the 2022 Class 5A Prep Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Class 5A Prep Bowl concluded the 50th anniversary Minnesota state football tournament (1972) and the 40th anniversary of the Prep Bowl (1982). This was Elk River's first state football championship since 2016. The Elks also ended Mankato West's 31-game winning streak.

