In the Elks first Class 4A state tournament game since 2013, the Elks emerged came up short on a gorgeous, sunny late spring afternoon.
No. 5 Elk River (20-4) fell to No. 4 Chanhassen (22-2) on Tuesday, June 15, at Caswell Park Field No. 4 in North Mankato in the Class 4A quarterfinal. Storm shortstop Karina Tollberg hit a walk-off single off of Elks senior pitcher Annie Volkers with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning on a 2-0 count. It was the Elks first loss this postseason in an elimination game. The Elks finished with a record of 3-1 in elimination games in 2021.
Elks head coach Danielle Bloom said Elk River played great defense on Tuesday but came up short. Senior center fielder Emily Tatur robbed Chanhassen eighth grade third baseman Susie Tollefson of a home run in the third inning and junior second baseman Annie Volkers made a spectacular diving catch to rob Storm junior left fielder Drew Sustacek of a walk-off single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning.
“That was a pitcher’s battle,” Bloom said. “It was Annie versus her [Storm senior pitcher Sydney Schwartz]. Annie pitched great. We showed a lot of grit to go nine innings in another elimination game. Chanhassen’s a great team. I wish them all the best. I want them to go win the whole thing.”
Bloom said Elk River didn’t come up with clutch his with runners on-base when it needed to Tuesday afternoon. Schwartz only allowed three baserunners on Tuesday afternoon.
“We made some adjustments, but that’s the game of softball,” she said. “Sometimes, we’re going to get the hits and sometimes, we’re not. I’m proud of the kids for battling every at-bat and battling every evening. You go nine innings in the state tournament, that speaks for itself.”
After coming up empty in the top of the ninth, the bases were loaded for the storm with two outs, and Tollberg blooped a single past April Volkers and sophomore shortstop Nora Zak to give Chanhassen a walkoff win and a shutout of the Elks, who were ranked third in Class 4A before the start of the state tournament.
Bloom said she told the Elks that they should be very proud of themselves and their 2021 season.
“Only so many teams can come to the state tournament and we were one of them,” Bloom said. “We had a heck of a season. I’m going to miss our seniors. They are phenomenal kids and athletes. Everybody contributed.”
Offensive Player of the Game
Tollberg’s walk-off RBI single was her 10th RBI of the season.
Defensive Player of the Game
Schwartz pitched her 18th complete game of the season and her ninth shutout, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out 18 Elks batters.
What’s Next
Chanhassen will face Forest Lake (23-4) in the Class 4A semifinal on Tuesday, June 15, at 5 p.m. at Caswell Park Field No. 1 in North Mankato. The winner will face the either No. 2 Centennial (21-1) or No. 3 Rosemount (21-1) in the Class 4A state championship game on Wednesday, June 16, at 12 p.m. at Caswell Park in North Mankato. The loser will face the loser of Centennial vs. Rosemount in the Class 4A third-place game on Wednesday, June 16, at 10 a.m. at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Five Elks seniors — Annie Volkers, catcher Avery Hills, center fielder Emily Tatur, catcher-first baseman Cordelia Johnson and pitcher Maya Johnson graduated on Friday, June 11. The senior class finished their careers with a record of 54-21-2 between 2017-2021 with a 2021 Section 8-4A championship and one state tournament appearance.. Volkers played for the Elks from 2017-2021, Hills from 2017-2021 and Tatur from 2019-2021. All three of them didn’t play in 2020, as the season was canceled due to COVID-19. Volkers will pitch for Illinois State in 2022.
Bloom said her expectation is for the Elks to make the Class 4A state tournament again next spring. Notable players returning next season include April Volkers, right fielder Karen Balabon, pitcher Mayci Larson, left fielder Greta Nelson and first baseman Allie Voit.
“[Our goal is] to come back here, for sure,” she said.
