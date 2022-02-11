For the last time in the 2021-22 regular season, the stands at the VandenBerge Middle School natatorium were filled to the brim with fans. The Elks senior class of 2022 ended their home regular-season careers on a bittersweet note with a loss.
Monticello defeated Elk River 94-87 on Tuesday, Feb. 8. It was the final home regular season meet for the Elks four seniors: Cade Armstrong, Logan Braley, Gavin Nathe and Levi Putman.
Elks head coach Denise Green said none of the 2022 seniors started as seventh graders and have made the most of their time with the team.
“Every year, they come in stronger, faster, taller,” Green said. “Their leadership shows our seventh and eighth graders how we do things and how to be not just a good athlete, but a good person. That’s our goal. These four have been a great model of what it means to be an Elk.”
The Elks won five events on Tuesday. Sophomore Matthew Katkov finished first in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:12.91. He also finished first in the 100-yard breaststroke, hitting the wall in 1:11.16. Braley finished first in the 100-yard freestyle, completing the race in 50.29 seconds. Freshman Evan Streit finished first in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:01.71. Elk River’s final event win of the evening came in the last race, as the ‘A’ relay team of Braley, Putman, Streit and sophomore Hunter Wolcenski finished first in 3:34.92.
Braley said he didn’t care that Elk River lost and enjoyed himself. Braley will attend Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter this fall and will swim for the Gusties mens swimming team in 2022-23 while majoring in some form of mathematics.
“I’ve had a great four years with the team,” Braley said. “Watching the JV guys improve and watching myself improve. I love being a part of the team. It’s a fun experience. I’ve never regretted joining the team.”
Armstrong will attend North Dakota State University in blank, North Dakota this fall to study computer engineering but will not swim competitively. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout in 2021.
“We all dropped time,” Armstrong said. “That’s enough of a victory for us.”
Putman will attend the University of Minnesota-Duluth this fall and will major in mechanical engineering.
Putman said the future is very bright for the Elks for not only the remainder of 2021-22 but heading into 2022-23.
“We have a lot of successful eighth graders that have improved,” Putman said.
Nathe, who is both a swimmer and a diver for the Elks, plans to go straight into the workforce for a trade and may attend a two-year college for a trade. He will likely not be swimming or diving after high school.
Nathe said its been fun to be on the team over the last four years.
“We’ve all seen each other improve a lot, especially this year,” Nathe said. “We have a lot of up and comers that will be really good next year.”
All four young men will graduate from Elk River High School on Friday, June 10, 2022. The commencement ceremony is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the Elk River High School gymnasium.
The Elks will have to wait more than a week for their next meet, which is the Section 8-2A swimming and diving championships. The swimming preliminaries will be held on Friday, Feb. 25, at 5 p.m. at VandenBerge Middle School. The swimming and diving finals will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26 at VandenBerge Middle School. The diving finals will begin at 10 a.m. and the swimming finals will begin at 3 p.m.
