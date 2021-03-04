The Elk River boys nordic skiing team’s 2020-21 season came to an end on Wednesday, March 3.
The Elks finished 11th at the Section 5A meet at Theodore Wirth Park in Golden Valley and will not advance to the Class A state tournament, which will be held on Friday, March 12, at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik. Leading the way for the Elks was junior Matthew Binsfeld, who finished 16th overall. Binsfeld finished the classic race in 10:00.2 and finished the freestyle race in 9:26.6 for a combined time of 19:26.8. Sophomore Eliott Swanson finished 40th. Swanson finished the classic race in 10:32.6 and finished the freestyle race in 10:03.0 for a combined time of 20:35.6.
