In a wild, back-and-forth Northwest Suburban Conference game, the Elks managed to pull out a win on home ice on Saturday, Jan. 8, at Cornerstone Arena in Elk River.
Elk River (9-5-0, 4-2-0) defeated Spring Lake Park (8-6-0, 3-3-0) 6-5 in overtime.
Elks head coach Ben Gustafson said he’s proud of the way Elk River persevered to win after letting a 3-goal lead slip away in the third period.
“When they [Spring Lake Park] came back and tied the game, all of the momentum was on Spring Lake Park’s side,” Gustafson said. “We were able to persevere and get one in overtime, there. I was proud of the kids to overcome that adversity and get the momentum back on our side and be able to come up big and win the game.”
The Elks took the lead early in the first period at 2:35 when junior defenseman Carter Davis netted his fifth goal of 2021-22. The Panthers responded when senior forward Blake Lueck beat Elks goaltender Carter Osgood top shelf with a wrist shot at 3:27 of the first. It was Lueck’s 27th goal of 2021-22.
Senior forward Erik Pilich gave Elk River the lead back when he scored his fifth goal of 2021-22 at 3:51 of the second period. Senior forward Blake Johnson scored his 14th goal of 2021-22 when he beat Panthers senior goaltender Dewey Bergdahl at 8:33 of the second. Lueck scored on the power play at 9:52 of the second period, cutting the lead to 3-2. Johnson scored his second goal of the game at 13:02 of the second, giving the Elks a 4-2 lead, which they would hold onto heading into the third period.
Pilich scored again at 2:40 of the third period with an even-strength goal, his sixth of the season, at 2:40 of the third period. However, Elk River’s defense collapsed and allowed three straight goals. Lueck scored twice, completing his hat trick at 9:13 of the third and scored his fourth goal of the game at 13:26 of the third. Junior forward John Ross tied the game at 15:12 of the third. It was Ross’ fifth goal of 2021-22.
After losing focus in the third, Elk River received a power play opportunity when sophomore forward Trenton Theisen was called for tripping at 7:32 of overtime. The Elks capitalized on the power play. Senior forward Blaise Schutt found Johnson wide open on the back side with a pass as Johnson buried a one-timer past Bergdahl, completing his hat trick and giving the Elks their first home win of calendar year 2022. The Elks jumped off of the bench and celebrated the huge win.
Gustafson said Johnson is a special player.
“In order for us to be successful, our best players have got to score,” he said. “You look at Blake’s hat trick. He was outstanding on Saturday. He has such a high motor and such a high compete level. He’s got a passion to win. We’re lucky. Blake stepped up for us and our team and put the team on his back, per se. I’m proud of Blake. It was a great individual effort on his part.”
Junior goaltender Carter Osgood made 28 saves for his third win of 2021-22.
Gustafson said Osgood battled the entire game.
“I’m sure there’s a couple goals that he would like to have back, but at the end of the day, as a team, we pride ourselves on team defense and we needed to be much better defensively in front of Carter as a team. That’s one thing that we stressed after the game. In order for us to get where we want to go, we talk about team defense and we were good for the most part, but for whatever reason, the last eight minutes of the third period, we became lackadaisical. Spring Lake Park exploited us in that regard and we’re going to have to learn from that moving forward for sure.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.