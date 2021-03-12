It was an ideal late winter afternoon in Elk River with clear skies and plenty of sunshine. Like the sun that shone outside on Saturday, March 6, so did Maple Grove, the No. 1 team in Class 4A boys hockey.
No. 1 Maple Grove (16-1-0, 15-0-0) defeated Elk River (7-9-0, 7-9-0) 5-0 on Saturday at Furniture and Things Community Event Center, sweeping the season series 2-0 after defeating the Elks 8-3 on Thursday, Jan. 14, at Maple Grove Community Ice Arena.
Elks head coach Ben Gustafson said it was difficult to get pucks on net against the Crimson. Maple Grove outshot Elk River 50-22.
“Maple Grove’s a talented team, ranked No. 1 in the state for a good reason,” Gustafson said. “They’ve got a lot of talent, a lot of speed [and] a lot of skill. I was proud of the way that our kids played in our own end of the rink. We kept them to the outside. We took away a lot of their second and third opportunities. We played in our end of the rink a large portion of the game, which is why the shots were pretty lopsided. We did have some good opportunities that we didn’t cash in on. They got us a couple of times in transition with their speed and quickness, creating some odd-man rushes that led to some goals. I can’t imagine Maple Grove giving up more than 20 shots in a game more than a couple of shots in a game this year. To get 20-22 shots with some grade-A opportunities, I thought was positive. When we get those opportunities, we’ve got to finish and turn them into goals.”
The Crimson took the lead at 13:07 of the first period when a shot by senior defender Ethan Elias took a deflection and bounced towards sophomore forward Finn Brink. Brink’s wrist shot beat Elks senior goaltender Reilly Eason five-hole, giving Maple Grove a 1-0 lead. It was his second goal of the season. Maple Grove doubled its lead when sophomore forward Landen Gunderson beat Eason at 16:53 of the first for his 13th goal of the season.
Maple Grove scored three more times, twice in the second and once in the third, to hang on for a 5-0 win and remain undefeated.
Neither team scored on the power play. Both teams were 0 for 4 on the man advantage.
Gustafson said Crimson head coach Todd Bergland said Elk River improved since the game on Thursday, Jan. 14.
“He wanted to pass on how much our team has improved from the first game of the year,” he said. “We played Maple Grove our first game and we’ve come a long way. Like every team, we want to be playing our best hockey towards the end of the year here as we enter sections. We’ve made great strides and we’re going to continue to practice hard, have a good week of practice here, got three regular-season games left and then sections start.”
Offensive Player of the Game
Gunderson scored two goals and had one assist for a three-point afternoon. It was his third multi-goal game and seventh multi-point game of the season.
Defensive Player of the Game
Maple Grove junior goaltender Toby Hopp made 22 saves for his second win of the season and first career shutout.
What’s Next
Elk River will face Northwest Suburban Conference foe Totino-Grace on Saturday, March 13, at 7 p.m. at Brooklyn Park Community Center. The Eagles defeated the Elks 5-4 in their most-recent game on Saturday, Feb. 20, at Furniture and Things Community Event Center.
