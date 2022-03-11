Elks senior forward Caleb Gillquist looks to pass as Warriors senior Camron Engholm defends him during the first half of Elk River's 77-64 loss to Brainerd in the Section 8-4A quarterfinal on Tuesday, March 8, at Brainerd High School.
The Elks best season under third-year head coach Ryan Servaty came to an end on Tuesday, March 8 in the Section 8-4A quarterfinal.
Elk River (14-13) lost 77-64 to Brainerd (17-10) at Brainerd High School. The Elks 14-13 season was their first winning season under Servaty’s leadership.
Servaty said the Elks got off to a good start but struggled with defensive positioning and clutch scoring.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well from the field or the free-throw line, which in a playoff game, makes things even more difficult,” Servaty said.
The Warriors outscored the Elks 31-21 in the first half and 46-43 in the second half. Brainerd was led offensively by junior John Pecarich, who scored 19 points. Pecarich scored two 3-pointers, seven field goals and three free throws.
Servaty said the 2021-22 Elks had an amazing season regardless of the outcome of Tuesday night’s game.
“We accomplished some great things,” Servaty said. “Not the ending that we wanted to have or that we envisioned as we talked about all season long about preparing for March. I still think we’re one of the top teams in the Section [in 2022-23]. We had an off night, and that happens in the game of basketball. These moments are hard, and they’re supposed to be hard. That means that we all care and we’re all committed so much to it and that’s why it is so hard. I appreciate our senior group for everything that they’ve done for our program in the years in our program and the foundation that they’ve helped build upon will pay massive dividends for us down the road.”
The Elks graduate six seniors from the 2021-22 team: captains/guards Parker Behne and T.J. Rebrovich, as well as forwards Noah Benson, Dylan Langley, Mason Mattingley and Caleb Gillquist. Gillquist is Servaty’s stepson. The Elks will have a large senior class in 2022-23 that will be anchored by forwards Carson Haack and Jack Lachmiller and guards P.J. Bono and Cade Osterman.
Servaty said he has special memories of the 2021-22 seniors, as he has been coaching the young men since they were in sixth grade.
“It’s a group that completely bought into who we want to become as a program, the commitment that it requires in the offseason to bring our program to another level,” Servaty said. “They’re a lot of fun to coach. Every day we stepped into the gym, it was exciting to be there and I looked forward to it every day due to their attitudes and their work rate.”
