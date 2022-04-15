On a clear night at Veterans Park in Minnetonka, the Elks didn’t back down from a challenge against a team ranked in the top 10 in the 2022 Class 4A Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches preseason poll. In fact, they won.
Elk River (1-0, 0-0) defeated No. 8 Minnetonka 5-3 (0-10) on Monday, April 11, for the Elks’ first win of the 2022 season. Sophomore pitcher Sam Stockman threw five innings, allowing one run and three hits while striking out eight Skippers. It was the Elks first game since Tuesday, June 8, 2021, when the Elks lost 6-2 to St. Michael-Albertville in the semifinal of the Section 8-4A tournament at Cold Spring Baseball Park in Cold Spring.
Elks head coach Ryan Holmgren said Stockman was a reason why Elk River won on Monday night. Holmgren is in his 11th season as the Elks’ head coach.
“We expected that from him,” Holmgren said. “What was really good was our bullpen. Carter [Galante] coming in the sixth inning and Girtzy [senior Drew Girtz] coming in the seventh inning, even though he struggled to throw strikes. He [Girtz] got out of it when he had to. That was the theme for the game. We dug ourselves a couple holes, we got out to the early lead, but we got out of some jams. We made some plays when they had runners in scoring position that got us out of innings. We made some pitches when we got into some jams, too…We made it harder than we had to, but the good thing was we got out of that when we needed to. That’s pretty impressive considering how young we are.”
After neither team could put a run on the board in the first inning, the Elks took the lead in the top of the second. With the bases loaded, sophomore shortstop Brett Groebner drove in senior designated hitter Ryan Weatherly and sophomore catcher Andrew Palm with a two-run single for his first it and pair of RBIs of 2022. Groebner tried to steal second during sophomore center fielder Logan Bunker’s at-bat, but he got caught by Minnetonka junior catcher Max Pederson.
Minnetonka cut the lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the second. With one out, senior center fielder David Letto hit a single off of Stockman. Then, senior third baseman Brandt Puzak smacked a double to put Letto into scoring position at third base. After Stockman struck out Skippers senior second baseman Sam Hennen, junior first baseman Will Johnson hit a towering fly ball to left. Galante, the left fielder, caught it, but his throw to Palm didn’t make it in time to catch Letto, as he scored. It was Johnson’s first RBI and sacrifice fly of the season.
Center fielder Logan Bunker extended the lead to 4-1 when he hit a two-run double that allowed two runners to score off of a blooper into short right field. Girtz added another run to make it 5-1.
Girtz took over for Galante in the seventh inning. After allowing two Skippers runs, he shut the door to give Elk River the season-opening upset win.
Stockman said his arm felt great heading into the game.
“It helped that I had a great defense behind me,” Stockman said. “Overall, I was happy with the performance I put [at] the plate and on the field.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.