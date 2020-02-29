The Elks made easy work of their opponents on Feb. 27.
Elk River (20-7) defeated Buffalo (8-19) 69-34 at Elk River High School in the Section 8-4A quarterfinal to advance to the section final for the second consecutive year and for the seventh time since the 2012-13 season. The Elks have missed the section semifinals only once in this eight-season period. That came in 2017-18 when the Elks lost to Maple Grove 41-33 on Feb. 27, 2018.
Head coach Jeremy Digiovanni said Elk River played well on both sides of the court and didn't let their foots off the gas pedal when the team led 42-12 at halftime.
"[We] finished the easy buckets," Digiovanni said. "It was a good night for us. It's playoff time. They're fighting to keep their season going. We have to continue doing the things that we did in the first half: be solid on both ends of the floor. We did a good job with that."
The Elks pressured the Bison into difficult shots and didn't allow Buffalo to get in a rhythm offensively. The crowd roared after every Elk River basket, whether it was an easy layup or a 3-pointer.
The game was closer in the second half, as the Elks outscored the Bison 27-22, but the large first-half deficit was too much for Buffalo to overcome.
Junior forward Ellie Maass said Elk River kept the ball out of prime scoring areas.
"We know Buffalo likes to kick and drive, so taking away that [lane] prevents them from getting those 3-pointers. We came out, played like a team [and] did everything we needed to do to get a win tonight."
Offensive Player of the Game
Junior forward Johanna Langbehn led Elk River with 18 points, two shy of her season-high of 20, which she set on Jan. 21 in the Elks 54-36 win over Armstrong.
What's next
Elk River was scheduled to face No. 7 Maple Grove (22-5) on Feb. 29 in the Section 8-4A semifinal at 4 p.m. St. Cloud Tech High School. The Crimson defeated the Elks 47-44 in overtime on Dec. 17, 2019. Langhbehn led the Elks with 14 points in the loss, while Maple Grove junior guard Kylie Baranick and junior forward Jordyn Lamker each had 17 points.
Either Elk River or Maple Grove will face No. 6 St. Michael-Albertville (18-8) or Moorhead (19-8) in the Section 8-4A final on March 5 at Monticello High School. The winner of the section final will represent Section 8-4A in the Class 4A state tournament March 11-14.
Digiovanni said both teams know each other well and both teams are looking forward to playing each other.
"If it's one thing that we're pretty sure of, it's going to be a tight, hard-fought game," he said. "[It's] probably going to come down to the last minute or two of the game. I think both teams are going to come at each other with the best that we have. At this time of the year...you have to win anyway you can and just look to move on to the next game. I was proud of the effort tonight.
"They took what we did over the last three days and preparing for Buffalo tonight. They took it in really well. They executed it. It showed that they were focused in what our game plan was. Now, we've got to condense three days down into one and get ready for Maple Grove. I know they're won't be any shortage of motivation. Our kids are excited for that opportunity and hopefully, we come out and play as well as we did tonight."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.